Asa Asika Is Engaged to Leona Adesanya! See Their Beautiful Photos

Niecy Nash Dances Through Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel in a Fiery Red Look

Joy Mojisola Raimi Begins Her Miss World 2025 Journey in India Carrying Nigeria’s Spirit

Lovie Simone & Michael Cooper Jr Talk “Forever,” Celebrity Crushes and the Prom Scene That Stole Our Hearts

Liquorose and Akin Faminu Wore It Best! Meet Your Amstel Malta Sleek MVPs

NFF and Nike Celebrate Nigerian Culture with New Super Falcons 2025 Jersey

We Can’t Stop Watching Afolabi Mosuru's Proposal to Fisayo Longe

Meet the Stunning African Beauties Representing the Continent at Miss World 2025

Zikoko’s New Docuseries "HER" Spotlights the Bold Brilliant Women Powering Nigeria’s Economy

Step into Style: Enado and Tolu Odunsi’s Traditional Wedding Was a Fashion Wonderland

Asa Asika is engaged! The music executive and his partner Leona Adesanya made it Instagram official with elegant, personal photos worth swooning over.
There’s good news from Davidos camp, and  it’s the kind that hints at another wedding possibly happening this year. Davido’s longtime manager, Asa Asika, is engaged to his partner, Leona Adesanya, and they’ve shared the sweetest photos to mark the moment.

In a carousel of pictures, Asa and Leona are seen together in different looks, each one capturing a different mood. In one photo, they wear matching burgundy aso-oke outfits. Asa in a full agbada set with a matching cap, and Leona in a fitted dress with a sweetheart neckline and sheer long sleeves, her gele tied perfectly to complete the look.

Another photo, this one in black and white, shows them dressed up for the evening. Asa wears a sharp black suit with a white shirt and black bow tie, while Leona keeps it simple and elegant in a floor-length black gown.

Then there’s a more relaxed shot, where they’re dressed casually: Asa in a long white shirt and patterned jeans, Leona in a halter-neck top and blue jeans. It’s playful, light, and full of personality.

But no matter the outfit or the setting, one thing runs through all the photos — the two of them look completely at ease, goofing around, laughing, and simply enjoying each other. You can feel the love.

