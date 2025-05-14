Connect with us

Niecy Nash Dances Through Jennifer Hudson's Spirit Tunnel in a Fiery Red Look

Niecy Nash Dances Through Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel in a Fiery Red Look

Niecy Nash gave us a full-on show as she danced into The Jennifer Hudson Show in a red dress that’s got everyone talking.
1 hour ago

Photo Credit: Niecy Nash/Instagram

Have you seen the lady in red today? That would be Hollywood superstar Niecy Nash, and yes, she absolutely lit up the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show with her moves and signature charm.

Niecy was on the show to talk about her latest film, “All’s Fair,” where she stars alongside Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, and more. But before settling down for a chat with Jennifer, she had to make her way through the now-famous Spirit Tunnel, a tradition on the show where guests are welcomed with music, cheers, and a whole lot of good vibes.

As she walked into the tunnel, greeted by the joyful sounds of the show’s vocalists and a crowd full of energy, Niecy couldn’t help but join in. She danced, she twirled, and she gave a whole moment. Watching her take it all in with a smile, then bust a few moves, was pure joy.

And let’s talk about that red dress. She came in hot and looked absolutely fantastic. Stylish, spirited and full of energy, Niecy Nash gave us a show before the show.

