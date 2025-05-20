Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Rainy Cannes Date Night Was Dripping in Love & Style

Not even the rain could stop Rihanna and A$AP Rocky from serving date-night goals at Cannes yesterday evening. And they stepped out in their umbrella-ella-ella! We had to go there.

The couple pulled up to the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of “Highest 2 Lowest,” and they looked every bit the power duo. Rocky walked the carpet with the film’s cast before coming back to walk the line again, this time with Rihanna on his arm.

This was her first official red carpet since revealing baby number three at the Met Gala earlier this month, and she showed up glowing. The gown is sky-blue, curve-hugging, halter-tied with floaty bows, plus a soft cut-out at the hip that highlighted her bump in the most gorgeous way.

Rocky looked classy in a black suit and tie and brought the romance. Ever the supportive partner, he kept her dry in the rain with an umbrella held just-so, kissed her cheek on the carpet, and posed behind her, hands resting gently on her bump.

These photos are the perfect timeline cleanse to start our day

