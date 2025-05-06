Connect with us

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Rihanna Shut Down the Met Gala in a Marc Jacobs Suit and a Baby Bump

Scoop Style

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Served a Fashion Moment in Red at Her First-Ever Met Gala

Scoop Style

Ayo Edebiri Turned Her Nigerian Heritage Into High Fashion at the Met Gala

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

AMVCA: A Look Back at the Unforgettable Moments from Africa’s Biggest Film Night

BN TV Scoop

Mike Epps Brought Uncle Energy and Pure Vibes to the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Scoop Style

Red, Bold Black & Golden Glam | Nancy Isime Gave Us Everything at the 17th Headies

Scoop Sweet Spot

Genevieve Nnaji Celebrated Her Birthday in a Sleek Black Dress & Pixie Cut Perfection

Inspired Scoop Sweet Spot

Obi Cubana’s Sweetest Flex Yet is Cheering Lush Eby as She Graduates With Distinction!

Inspired Music Scoop

Qing Madi, Flavour, Director Pink & More Win at the 17th Headies Awards | See Full Winners' List

Music Scoop

Wizkid’s "Long Live Lagos" Documentary to Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival 2025

Scoop

Rihanna Shut Down the Met Gala in a Marc Jacobs Suit and a Baby Bump

Rihanna made a grand Met Gala entrance, cradling her baby bump and wearing a showstopping Marc Jacobs outfit to reveal she’s expecting baby number three.
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Marc Jacobs/Instagram

All those curious looks and quiet guesses about Rihanna’s recent looks? Completely valid. The singer and Fenty founder confirmed she’s expecting her third child in the most fashionable way possible, on the 2025 Met Gala blue carpet.

The night was all about Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” and Rihanna showed up as the final guest of the evening, shutting down the red carpet with a baby bump reveal no one could ignore. Her look was a clever nod to this year’s theme and dress code, Tailored for You,” with a suit-inspired custom outfit by Marc Jacobs. Trust us, you’ll get it when you see it.

She first gave a glimpse of her bump earlier in the evening, stepping out of the Carlyle Hotel in a sparkling Miu Miu dress. But when she finally arrived at the Met steps around 10 p.m.—solo, with the carpet cleared—she had the moment entirely to herself.

Rihanna wore a cropped black wool jacket over a fitted bustier bodysuit, paired with a black pinstripe tailored skirt with a dramatic bustle. She tied the look together with a polka dot satin cravat, ankle-chain heels, and a wide-brimmed hat designed in collaboration with Stephen Jones. A full Marc Jacobs vision.

Of course, she was also there to support her man, A$AP Rocky, one of this year’s Met Gala co-chairs. He confirmed the pregnancy to reporters, saying, It feels amazing, you know. It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know.”

Their joy was already written across the Met steps. And honestly, if you caught A$AP’s emotional dive into Rihanna’s arms after his recent court verdict, you knew this was a couple riding a wave of love, relief and celebration.

This will be baby number three for the couple, who already share two sons: RZA, who’s nearly three, and Riot Rose, who just turned one.

Watch Rihanna’s full Met Gala carpet moment below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php