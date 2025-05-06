Rihanna Shut Down the Met Gala in a Marc Jacobs Suit and a Baby Bump

All those curious looks and quiet guesses about Rihanna’s recent looks? Completely valid. The singer and Fenty founder confirmed she’s expecting her third child in the most fashionable way possible, on the 2025 Met Gala blue carpet.

The night was all about “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” and Rihanna showed up as the final guest of the evening, shutting down the red carpet with a baby bump reveal no one could ignore. Her look was a clever nod to this year’s theme and dress code, “Tailored for You,” with a suit-inspired custom outfit by Marc Jacobs. Trust us, you’ll get it when you see it.

She first gave a glimpse of her bump earlier in the evening, stepping out of the Carlyle Hotel in a sparkling Miu Miu dress. But when she finally arrived at the Met steps around 10 p.m.—solo, with the carpet cleared—she had the moment entirely to herself.

Rihanna wore a cropped black wool jacket over a fitted bustier bodysuit, paired with a black pinstripe tailored skirt with a dramatic bustle. She tied the look together with a polka dot satin cravat, ankle-chain heels, and a wide-brimmed hat designed in collaboration with Stephen Jones. A full Marc Jacobs vision.

Of course, she was also there to support her man, A$AP Rocky, one of this year’s Met Gala co-chairs. He confirmed the pregnancy to reporters, saying, “It feels amazing, you know. It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know.”

Their joy was already written across the Met steps. And honestly, if you caught A$AP’s emotional dive into Rihanna’s arms after his recent court verdict, you knew this was a couple riding a wave of love, relief and celebration.

This will be baby number three for the couple, who already share two sons: RZA, who’s nearly three, and Riot Rose, who just turned one.

Watch Rihanna’s full Met Gala carpet moment below.

