AMVCA: A Look Back at the Unforgettable Moments from Africa’s Biggest Film Night
Take a trip down memory lane with the AMVCA’s best moments: powerful wins, hilarious moments, and unforgettable fashion. Here’s what made the AMVCA a true celebration of African culture.
Since its debut in 2013, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) has grown into more than just a glamorous night out. It’s become a space where stories come alive, emotions run high, and the people behind Africa’s most powerful films and TV shows are celebrated in unforgettable ways.
Each edition brings something new — surprise skits that leave us laughing, powerful speeches that tug at the heart, and unexpected moments that get everyone talking. Whether it’s a fresh face on the stage or a familiar icon receiving long-overdue recognition, the ceremony continues to reflect the growth and richness of the industry.
As we count down to the 11th edition of the AMVCAs, kicking off this Thursday, let’s revisit some of the most memorable moments that have shaped the show and relive the scenes that remind us why this night matters so much to African cinema and television.
2016 – Bukky Ajayi’s Words That Moved a Room
When veteran actress Bukky Ajayi stepped up to accept her award, she spoke with such honesty that the room fell silent. It was a reminder of how deeply personal this industry is for many who’ve given it their all.
“You all standing for me?” – Bukky Ajayi
This is one of the most touching moments in AMVCA history.#amvca2016 pic.twitter.com/LdFXXQLscN
— ID Africa (@ID_Africa) March 5, 2016
2017 – Falz and Chigurl Keep It Playful
Their cheeky exchange on stage reminded everyone that these awards are also about having a good time.
We can’t get over this session 😂😂😂 Tag both of them 👇#amvca2017 #TryKonga pic.twitter.com/dMxCyeicul
— Konga Nigeria (@ShopKonga) March 6, 2017
2017 – Samuel Ajibola Brings Spiff to the Stage
Accepting his award in full character as Spiff from “The Johnsons,” Samuel Ajibola gave the audience a moment they wouldn’t forget.
#amvca2017 My favourite growing comedian won. This guy makes me laff after the day’s stress. 😅😅😅Spiff I see you #africamagic #thejohnsons pic.twitter.com/0DTDZRwtWt
— Nabena Oghenevwiere (@Y_rayIrikefe) March 4, 2017
2018 – Charles Inojie and a Catchphrase Come to Life
When Charles Inojie turned his viral line “Na dem dey rush us” into a live performance, the entire room joined in. It was a moment of pure fun.
NA DEM DEY RUSH US #AMVCA2018https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM pic.twitter.com/3NwroEx9gu
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 1, 2018
2020 – A Family First for the Ighos
Father and son, Peter and Tosin Igho, both walked away with awards that night. It was a moment of shared pride across generations.
2020 – Toyin Abraham’s Win Sparks Joy
Toyin Abraham’s reaction was all the proof needed that this platform means the world to the people who stand on it.
#flashbackfriday to when @toyin_abraham won an #amvca to her performance in #elevatorbaby. Double tap if you’re a #toyintitan like us. #Elevatorbabyfilm is Now streaming on #netflix #filmone #filmoneng pic.twitter.com/S7vXags61Y
— FilmOne Entertainment (@FilmOneng) June 19, 2020
2020 – Timini and Funnybone’s Unfiltered Reactions
Their spontaneous laughter and delight became the talk of the night and filled timelines the next day.
#flashbackfriday to when @_timini won the #amvca for his performance in #elevatorbaby. Double tap if you love #timini like we do #FilmOne #FilmOneng pic.twitter.com/frXCSUr863
— FilmOne Entertainment (@FilmOneng) June 19, 2020
2022 – Lagbaja and Rema Share the Stage
Two generations of music met in one electric performance that got the audience on their feet.
2022 – Styl-Plus Reunion During the Fashion Show
The audience didn’t see it coming. Their “Olufunmi” performance stirred memories and sweet nostalgia during the very first AMVCA fashion show.
2022 – Pepsi-Inspired Fashion Show
Designers turned the runway into a canvas of bold colours and creative flair, showing just how closely fashion and entertainment dance together.
2022 – Ifu Ennada’s Gothic-Inspired Look
With dramatic black fabric, a jewelled crown, and masks by Tiannah’s Place, her look was one of the night’s boldest.
2024 – Nana Akua Addo’s Sculpted 3D Look
A spectacular design that felt like something out of a futuristic fairytale.
2024 – Chioma Ikokwu’s Vine-Inspired Dress
Flowing fabric and bold structure came together in a dress that truly embodied the Garden of Time theme.
2024 – Richard Mofe-Damijo as Royalty
His look paid homage to African tradition and style in the most dignified way.
2024 – Toke Makinwa Returns to the Red Carpet
A beautiful sight in Veekee James, Toke’s return as host brought polish, wit, and star power to the evening.
2024 – Chimezie Imo’s Speech Hits Home
The young actor’s acceptance speech stirred something in many, especially those rooting for the next generation of talent.
2024 – Kehinde Bankole’s Win for Adire
Her beaming excitement spoke volumes, capturing the emotions of the night.
2024 – Shaffy Bello and Seyi Sodimu’s Musical Reunion
Their surprise performance of “Love Me Jeje” had everyone singing along and smiling.
2024 – Genoveva Umeh’s Moment to Remember
As she accepted her award for Best Supporting Actress, Genoveva spoke from the heart. Her words struck a chord with many young creatives watching.
2024 – Iya Rainbow and RMD’s Merit Award
Veterans Idowu Philips (Iya Rainbow) and Richard Mofe‑Damijo received the AMVCA Merit Award, honouring their lifetime contributions to African cinema.
