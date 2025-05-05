Here’s What to Expect at AMVCA 2025 | From Icons Night to Awards Day

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) returns for its 11th edition, and this year’s celebration is shaping up to be one of its most memorable yet. From Thursday, 7th May to Saturday, 10th May 2025, all roads lead to a vibrant showcase of African film and television, with each day shining a light on different parts of the industry and the people behind it.

This year’s programme includes a four-day series of activities, each designed to spotlight various aspects of the industry—from pioneers and young talent to African culture and storytelling.

Here’s what to expect:

Thursday, 7th May – Icons Night (7 PM WAT)

The AMVCA kicks off with a nod to the legends. Icons Night is all about honouring the veterans. Those whose stories, performances and productions helped shape African film and television into what it is today. It’s an evening for reflection, celebration and gratitude as we recognise the shoulders upon which new generations now stand.

Friday, 8th May – Young Filmmakers’ Day (10 AM WAT)

The spotlight shifts to the future. Young Filmmakers’ Day is dedicated to the dreamers and doers who are just getting started. With panels, mentorship sessions and showcases, the day is packed with opportunities to learn, network, and maybe even get that next big idea off the ground.

Saturday, 9th May – Cultural Day (5 PM WAT)

It’s time to bring out your finest traditional wear. Cultural Day is a colourful celebration of African heritage, through fashion, music, food and storytelling. It’s a visual feast and a beautiful reminder of the diverse cultures that continue to inspire creativity across the continent. This year, Nollywood’s Stan Nze will host the celebration.

Sunday, 10th May – Awards Day

The grand finale. Awards Day begins with the glamour of the Red Carpet at 4 PM WAT, where celebrities, nominees and guests show up in their best looks. Then at 7 PM WAT, the Main Awards Ceremony begins, recognising some of the most outstanding work in African film and television over the past year. The show will air live across all Africa Magic channels. And once the final award has been handed out, the celebration continues with the After Party at midnight, a chance for everyone to let loose and toast to another exciting year in African storytelling.

See schedule post below: