#AMVCA2025: ‘Seven Doors,’ ‘Lisabi’ & ‘Skeleton Coast’ Top the Nominations | Full List Here
From ‘Skeleton Coast’ to ‘Seven Doors,’ these AMVCA-nominated films are defining African storytelling in 2025.
It’s that time of the year again. the season when your favourite actors, actresses, and films are recognised for their brilliance on screen.
The nominations for the 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) are officially in. Hosted by MultiChoice Nigeria, the AMVCAs celebrate outstanding achievements in television, film, entertainment, and digital content creation across Nollywood and the entire African continent.
This year’s nominees have delivered unforgettable performances, commanding the screen with depth, intensity, and brilliance. The women have transformed fleeting moments into cinematic triumphs, wielding their craft with precision, grace, and fire. The men have brought layered, compelling portrayals that showcase the power of storytelling at its finest.
The 2025 AMVCA ceremony will take place in Lagos, Nigeria, this May and will be broadcast live across all Africa Magic channels.
Leading the nominations this year are films like Femi Adebayo’s ‘Seven Doors,’ Lateef Adedimeji’s ‘Lisabi: The Uprising,’ and Robert Peters’ ‘Skeleton Coast.’
See the full list of nominees below:
Best Supporting Actress
- Meg Otanwa – Inside Life
- Tina Mba – Suspicion
- Ireti Doyle – All’s Fair in Love
- Ini Dinma – Skeleton Coas
- Mercy Aigbe – Farmer’s Bride
- Omoni Oboli – The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3
- Darasimi Nnadi – Aburo
Best Supporting Actor
- Efa Iwara – Princess On A Hill
- Adedayo Adebowale Macaroni (Mr Macaroni) – Lisabi: The Uprising
- Uzor Arukwe – Suspicion
- Mike Afolarin – House of Ga’a
- Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) – Christmas in Lagos
- Gabriel Afolayan – Inside Life
- Aliu Gafar – Seven Doors
- Femi Jacobs – Freedom Way
Best Lead Actress
- Chioma Akpotha – Seven Doors
- Gbubemi Ejeye – Farmer’s Bride
- Uzoamaka Onuoha – Agemo
- Uche Montana – Thinline
- Uzoamaka Aniunoh – Phoenix Fury
- Hilda Dokubo – The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3
- Bimbo Ademoye – Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre
Best Lead Actor
- Gideon Okeke – Tokunbo
- Bucci Franklin – The Weekend
- Femi Branch – House of Ga’a
- Thapelo Makoena – Skeleton Coast
- Bimbo Manuel – Princess on A Hill
- Stan Nze – Suspicion
- Femi Adebayo – Seven Doors
- Lisabi: The Uprising – Adedimeji Lateef
Nominees for Best Indigenous Language (West Africa):
- Seven Doors — Femi Adebayo
- Lisabi: The Uprising — Adedimeji Latest and Adebimpe Oyebade Adedimeji
- Kaka — Prince Daniel
- Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Kunle Afolayan
- Mai Martaba — Prince Daniel
Best Movie
- Lisabi: The Uprising
- Skeleton Coast
- Suspicion
- Inkabi
- House of GA’A
- Freedom Way
- Christmas in Lagos
- Farmer’s Bride
Nominees for Best Scripted (M-Net Original):
- Uriri — Xavier Ighorodje
- All Mine — Hadizat Ibrahim
- My Fairytale Wedding — Chinenye Nworah and Taiwo Adebayo
- Italo — Rogers Ofime
- The Caller — Brain Munene
- Kam U Stay — Damaris Irungu Ochieng
Best Writing Movie
- Phoenix Fury
- A Ghetto Love Story
- Christmas in Lagos
- Freedom Way
- The Weekend
- House of Ga’a
Best Short Film
- Brukaci
- In Bloom: ‘Afefe’
- Sukari
- The Incredible Sensational Fiancée of Sèyí Àjàyí
- What Are You Truly Afraid Of?
Best Director
- House of Ga’a – Bolanle Austen-Peters
- Inkabi – Norman Maake
- Seven Doors – Femi Adebayo, Adebayo Tijani, Tope Adebayo
- Skeleton Coast – Robert O Peters
- The Man Died – Awam Amkpa
- The Weekend – Daniel Emeke Oriahi
Nominees for Best Cinematography:
- Yen Ara Asaase Ni (This Is Our Land) — Onasis Gaisie, Michael Sefa, and Apagnawen Annankra
- Inkabi — Chuanne Blofield
- The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos — Leo Purman
- Skeleton Coast — Wesley Johnston
- Soft Love — Ebrahim Hajee
- Lisabi: The Uprising — Barnabas Emordi and Nora Awolowo
- Agemo — Papama Tangela
Best Costume Design
- Christmas In Lagos — Adedamola Adeyemi
- Lisabi: The Uprising — Oluwatoyin Balogun and Oyebade Adebimpe Adedimeji
- Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Toyin Ogundeji
- House of Ga’a — Bolanle Austen-Peters, Yolanda Okereke, Juliana Dede, and Gloria Ovu
- Phoenix Fury — Opeyemi Sogeke
Best Score:
- Freedom Way — Ahuurra Andrew, Kehinde ‘Louddaaa’ Alabi, and Cobhams Asuquo
- Seven Doors — Tolu Obanro
- Inkabi — Seoli Bongani Mashaba
- Skeleton Coast — Chris Letcher
- Soft Love — Kolade Morankinyo (MPSE) and Efa Iwara (Love and Hate)
Best Makeup
- Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre
- Inside Life
- Farmer’s Bride
- Lisabi: The Uprising
- Seven Doors
- Suspicion
Nominees for Best Editing:
- Inkabi — Tongai Furusa
- Christmas in Lagos — Martini Akande
- Skeleton Coast — Jordan Koen
- Soft Love — Holmes Awa and Paballo Modingoane
- Lisabi: The Uprising — Anthill Studios
- Princess on A Hill — Laughter Ephraim and Peter Ugbede
Best Documentary
- Dundun
- I Will Remember You
- O.Y.O (On Your Own)
- Walvis Tale
- Women of Salt: The Resilience of Ebonyi’s Women
Best Art Direction
- The Man Died
- Lisabi: The Uprising
- Christmas in Lagos
- Seven Doors
- Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre
Best Sound Design
- Beast of Two Worlds
- Freedom Way
- Inkabi
- Lisabi: The Uprising
- Seven Doors
- Suspicion
Best Indigenous Languages in East Africa
- The Empty Grave
- Makosa di Yangu
- Sabotage
- The Caller
- Wa Milele? (Forever)
Best Digital Content Creator
- Jide ‘Pounds’ Ibitoye (Jide Pounds)
- Dorcas Ariyiike Owolagba (Ariyiike Dimples)
- Iyo Prosper
- Elozonam
- Maryam Apaokagi (Taaooma)
Best Series Scripted
- Inside Life
- Cheta M
- Princess on a Hill
- Seven Doors
- Roses & Ivy
Best Series Unscripted
- Ebuka Turns Up For Africa
- Skillers (The Builders Show)
- Style Magnate
- Uzoamaka Tries Palmwine
- Wa Milele? (Forever)
Best Writing TV Series
- Anikulapo: Rise Of The Spectre
- Cheta M
- Princess on a Hill
- Roses & Ivy
- Seven Doors
- Tuki
- Untying Kantai