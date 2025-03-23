Against All Odds, Alma Asinobi Reaches All 7 Continents

If there’s one thing you should know about Nigerians, it’s that we never give up, no matter the odds. Alma Asinobi set out to break the Guinness World Record for the “Fastest Time to Visit All Seven Continents,” a title currently held by Johnny Cruz Buckingham, a U.S. Air Force veteran who completed the challenge in 64 hours.

But for Alma, this journey was about more than just speed. It was a statement on passport privilege. Many Africans, especially Nigerians, face countless visa rejections simply because of their nationality. She wanted to highlight this struggle while pushing the limits of what was possible.

Through every challenge, flight delays, reroutes, and visa issues, Alma pressed on. She made it through six continents, touching down in King George Island (Antarctica), Chile (South America), Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic (North America), Spain (Europe), Cairo (Africa), and Dubai (Asia). With just one continent left, she was on track to make history. But then, another obstacle appeared.

“I was just denied boarding on my flight to Perth, Australia, for my final leg due to visa issues. I was put on standby, waiting for confirmation from Australia till boarding closed and the gate agent had to rebook me on the next flight to Australia. He asked me to choose between Brisbane and Sydney, and I chose Sydney, since it’s the Australian city I’ve always wanted to visit anyway. I was tempted to cancel the flight altogether and just head home to where I’m loved, but I’m not one to start something and not finish.”

After battling cancellations, delays, and visa complications, the record began slipping out of reach. “I’ve been running on autopilot for the past 56+ hours, and just powering through, running as far as my swollen legs could take me. Almost like a robot, I had just one goal: get to Perth at the earliest possible time.”

Alma may not have beaten the record, but she made it to all seven continents, raising the Nigerian flag with resilience and determination. And as she says, her mission isn’t over just yet, she’s flying the flag on the final continent and bringing it home.

