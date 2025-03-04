Connect with us

Alma Asinobi Aims to Break Guinness World Record for Fastest Time to Visit All Seven Continents

To highlight passport privilege challenges for Africans, travel creator Alma Asinobi is on a mission to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest travel across seven continents.
We love how Nigerians are continuously pushing boundaries and making history in every corner of the globe. Alma Asinobi, a Nigerian travel content creator who has already visited over 30 countries across five continents, is now aiming for her biggest challenge yet: breaking the Guinness World Record for the “Fastest Time to Visit All Seven Continents.”

On March 15th, she’ll take off from Antarctica, making her way to Australia and stepping foot on every continent in between. This daring attempt is just one of two world records Alma plans to pursue this month.

Sharing the reason behind this bold move, Alma explains, “I’m doing this with a Nigerian passport to shed more light on the issue of passport privilege, or in our case… the lack thereof. When I fully recover from having to apply for 10+ visas for this, and being rejected for 2 of them a total of 5 times, I’ll go in-depth about why we simply cannot afford to accept and be silent about the second-class treatment we’re subjected to when it comes to travel and visa requirements for citizens with low-mobility passports.”

She continues, “I’m pushing the limits of one of the lowest-ranking passports in the world on this adventure, to show you what’s possible, and inspire you to see the world regardless of the limitations, while holding the spotlight over a much overlooked subject that affects over half of the world’s population—with the most affected people being Africans, both at home and in diaspora.”

The current Guinness World Record for the fastest time to visit all seven continents is held by Indian travelers Sujoy Kumar Mitra and Ali Irani, who completed the journey in 3 days, 1 hour, 5 minutes, and 4 seconds in December 2022.

Watch Alma explain more about her mission below

