Guinness World Records Confirms Tesglam's 146-Hour Makeup Marathon in Lagos

Guinness World Records officially confirms Lagos-based MUA Tesglam (Theresa Emegwara) for her 146-hour makeup marathon, setting a new global milestone.
Published

3 hours ago

 on

Guinness World Records has officially confirmed Nigerian makeup artist Theresa Emegwara, popularly known as Tesglam, for completing a 146-hour continuous makeup application marathon in Lagos — a feat that now places her firmly in the global record books.

The confirmation comes months after her marathon attempt in August 2025, during the Glam 4–144 event held at Landmark Boulevard, Lagos. Over the course of six consecutive days, Tesglam applied makeup for 146 hours, 23 minutes, and 56 seconds, working on more than 200 different faces and surpassing the previous record of 103 hours held by a Ghanaian makeup artist.

The marathon drew steady attention throughout its run, with creatives, models and members of the public stopping by the venue, while many more followed the process online. Landmark Boulevard hosted the attempt, providing the space and logistical support that made the extended session possible.

Following the official verification, Tesglam received her Guinness World Records plaque and medal, marking the successful conclusion of a process that required intense planning, focus and physical stamina. During the marathon, the Lagos State Commissioner for Youth paid a visit to the venue, later sending a message of congratulations after the record was confirmed.

“She has not only represented Lagos with pride but has also inspired young creatives to pursue excellence on a global stage,” the Commissioner said.

For Tesglam, the achievement was shared with the many people who supported the attempt both on-site and online.

“I didn’t do this alone. From the team at Landmark to the volunteers, the models, and everyone cheering online, this record belongs to all of us,” she said.

Her record adds to a growing list of Guinness World Records achieved by Nigerians in the beauty space. On 11 October 2025 in Lagos, reality TV star and entrepreneur Anita Natacha Akide, also known as Tacha, set two Guinness World Records for cosmetic makeovers — the most makeovers completed in 8 hours (82 people) and in 24 hours (144 people). The achievement, confirmed in November 2025, made her the first Nigerian to set two Guinness World Records in a single session.

 

