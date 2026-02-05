Levelled Up! Mercy Eke Earns Her MBA from the University of Sunderland in London

Mercy Eke is officially an MBA graduate!

The reality TV star and entrepreneur has completed her Master of Business Administration at the University of Sunderland in London, and she marked the moment by sharing a video from her graduation ceremony, held in early February 2026 at Southwark Cathedral.

The footage is straightforward and celebratory. Mercy walks across the stage as her degree is announced — Master of Business Administration, Mercy Chinenyenwa Eke — before the video cuts to scenes from inside and outside the cathedral. There are posed photos, casual moments with friends, and the kind of calm satisfaction that comes at the end of a long commitment.

She wore her academic gown over a pinstriped suit, finished with a red Hermès Birkin bag and Chanel earrings. In several clips, she’s holding a large bouquet of flowers, pausing for photos against the cathedral’s stone backdrop.

Mercy first shared news of her return to school in March 2025, calling it a new chapter. Nearly a year later, the graduation video documents the result of that decision.

In her caption, she wrote, “Against popular opinion, another degree secured. Grateful to everyone who pushed me through the tough moments.”