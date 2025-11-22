Lanre Da Silva Ajayi Marks 20 Years of Excellence, Innovation & Impact: Here’s What Went Down

On November 16th in Lagos, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi (LDA) marked a monumental milestone, 20 years of redefining African fashion, with an unforgettable anniversary showcase that was as emotional as it was visually arresting. The evening stood as a powerful tribute to a visionary who has shaped the continent’s fashion landscape with elegance, resilience, and artistic brilliance.

A Legacy Built Over Two Decades

Lanre Da Silva Ajayi’s journey began in 2005, when she launched her eponymous brand with bold creativity and a distinctly African point of view. In the years that followed, she became one of Nigeria’s most influential designers, celebrated for her masterful use of lace, embroidery, and couture-level craftsmanship.

Her work has been showcased across global fashion capitals, worn by influential women, featured in international publications, and has consistently set the standard for luxury fashion in Africa.

From London Fashion Week to the runways of Johannesburg, from museum exhibitions to prestigious collaborations, LDA has spent two decades pushing boundaries, mentoring emerging talent, and telling authentic African stories through design.

This anniversary show was not just a celebration of longevity but of impact, excellence, and evolution.

A Night of Music, Emotion & Fashion

The celebration opened with a soulful performance by Waje, whose voice set the tone for an evening steeped in elegance. The energy soared when Tiwa Savage closed the show, delivering a captivating performance as the final looks of the Anniversary Collection glided down the runway.

The moment the designer herself stepped out for her bow, to a standing ovation, was electric.

The SSS26 “Anniversary Collection”, a Tribute to Her DNA

The debut of the SSS26 “Anniversary Collection” was the heartbeat of the night, a showcase of intricate detailing, regal silhouettes, and the refined femininity LDA is celebrated for.

The runway was brought to life by a magnificent cast, including Dabota Lawson, Idia Aisen, Nancy Isime, Sabrina, Aduke Shittabay, and Beauty Tukura, each adding star power and poise to the moment.

A Documentary That Moved the Room

One of the most deeply emotional highlights was the screening of LDA’s anniversary documentary, a beautifully crafted reflection on her beginnings, the challenges she overcame, the evolution of her brand, and her unwavering commitment to her craft.

It reminded everyone present of the discipline and vision behind every stitch, silhouette, and story she’s created.

Honouring the Next Generation

True to her belief in mentorship and industry growth, LDA used the global spotlight of her milestone night to honour rising designers:

Bisoye Olorunmbe (Hue_rtw)

(Hue_rtw) Ugochukwu Onukwubiri (14zeroseven)

Garcelle Williams (Morayoasoasiko)

Each designer mesmerised the audience with fresh interpretations of sustainability, modern African style, and craftsmanship, earning admiration and applause.

An Evening of Star Power & Industry Unity

Produced by Elizabeth Elohor of Beth Model Management, the showcase drew an impressive roster of leaders, creatives, and cultural tastemakers.

Notable attendees included Don Jazzy, Toke Makinwa, Mercy Eke, Omowunmi Dada, Chioma Good Hair, Iyabo Ojo, Osas Ighodaro, and many others, all gathered to honour two decades of LDA’s excellence.

Words From an Icon

Reflecting on her 20-year milestone, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi shared:

“Fashion has always been my way of documenting our stories, who we are, where we come from, and the possibilities ahead. These 20 years have been a journey of discipline, evolution, and grace. Tonight is not just about the past, but about the future we’re creating.”

She extended heartfelt gratitude to her supporters, her partners, and the media whose unwavering commitment has helped amplify her work and legacy through the years.

Partners Who Made the Celebration Possible

The spectacular evening was supported by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Bank of Industry, Standard Chartered Bank, Heineken, and Prive Events.

Twenty Years of Impact and a Future Filled With Possibility

The LDA 20th Anniversary Showcase was more than a fashion show, it was a celebration of creativity, resilience, excellence, and influence. It served as a reminder of the power of visionary storytelling and the profound impact of a designer whose work continues to define African luxury and inspire generations.

Find LDA

Website – https://lanredasilvaajayi.com.ng/

Instagram – @lanredasilvaajayi

Email – [email protected]

