The Nigerian Association of Dermatologists Launches the “Embrace Your Skin” Campaign: Get the Scoop

In response to the rising health risks associated with skin bleaching, the Nigerian Association of Dermatologists (NAD) has launched a nationwide public awareness campaign encouraging Nigerians to embrace their natural skin tone and prioritise their health. The campaign, themed “EmbraceYourSkin”, was introduced at a press conference attended by dermatologists, health advocates, journalists, and stakeholders across the healthcare and beauty sectors.

During the briefing, the Nigerian Association of Dermatologists (NAD) highlighted the growing public health crisis posed by skin bleaching, a practice that involves intentionally lightening the skin through topical products, cosmetic procedures, oral tablets, and even intravenous treatments. The Association noted that while lighter skin is often perceived as more desirable or socially advantageous, the medical risks associated with bleaching are severe and far outweigh any perceived benefits.

“Skin bleaching is not just a cosmetic choice – it is a health risk with severe complications,” said Prof. Dasetima Altraide, President, Nigerian Association of Dermatologists (NAD). “The practice has been linked to rising incidences of skin cancers, treatment-resistant fungal infections, destruction of the skin, allergies, and damage to vital organs such as the liver and kidneys. Alarmingly, even children and unborn babies are being exposed to harmful products, often before they can say no. In fact, there have been instances of pregnant mothers ingesting substances to lighten their unborn children.”

Statistics shared by NAD showed that skin bleaching prevalence in Nigeria ranges between 40% and 84%, according to the WHO Afro Region and iAHO 2023 data. Nigeria has been labelled both “the world capital of skin bleaching” and “the skin-lightening hothouse of the world”, reflecting how deeply rooted the issue has become.

Prof. Altraide reinforced the Association’s commitment to combating the crisis, saying, “Our mission is to educate, protect, and empower Nigerians to embrace their natural skin tones. Pharmacists, regulatory bodies, the media, and every Nigerian have a role to play. Together, we can dismantle the false narratives that have unfairly labelled dark skin as inferior.”

The Nigerian Association of Dermatologists expressed deep appreciation to Eucerin for supporting this nationwide advocacy effort. NAD also acknowledged the contributions of NAFDAC and the Federal Ministry of Health, praising the Ministry’s recent regulations guiding the safe use of cosmetics in Nigeria as “a timely and critical step in strengthening consumer safety nationwide.”

Underscoring the need for collective action, Prof. Altraide emphasised,

“This is a clarion call for everyone to play a role in stemming this epidemic of skin bleaching that has taken centre stage in our society.” He urged pharmacists and regulatory agencies to ensure harmful bleaching agents are not readily accessible over the counter and called on the media to amplify accurate information that reshapes the long-held false narrative that has labelled natural dark skin as inferior.

Reiterating its message to Nigerians, NAD encouraged the public to prioritise their health and self-confidence.

“To our dear fellow Nigerians, it is important to stress that skin bleaching is a harmful practice that must be avoided. Your natural skin colour is the best for you. Embrace it,” Prof. Altraide said.

What is next? The campaign will leverage public education, expert guidance, and extensive media engagement to increase awareness about the dangers of skin bleaching and promote national pride in natural skin tones. NAD urged the public to seek qualified medical attention for skin concerns, ensure the use of scientifically and clinically backed solutions and avoid harmful bleaching products. “Skin health matters. Skincare is a responsibility. You were born this shade; own your shade. Embrace your skin,” Prof. Altraide concluded.

