Beiersdorf Nigeria is Set to Officially Launch the New Eucerin Range of Products in Nigeria

The Nigerian skincare industry just witnessed a major milestone with the official launch of Eucerin, the globally recognised dermatological skincare brand by Beiersdorf, makers of NIVEA.

Held at the prestigious Marriott Hotel in Lagos on Friday, March 28, 2025, the event brought together dermatologists, skincare experts, pharmacists, and beauty enthusiasts for an immersive experience into the science of safe and effective skincare.

Science Meets Skincare: Addressing Hyperpigmentation

For decades, many Nigerians have turned to harsh, unregulated bleaching products in the quest for even-toned skin. Recognising this challenge, Beiersdorf Nigeria introduced its Eucerin range of scientifically proven products with Thiamidol, a groundbreaking molecule designed to treat hyperpigmentation at its root without compromising the skin’s natural beauty. Unlike hydroquinone and other skin-lightening agents, Thiamidol is a safe, long-term solution that preserves the skin’s normal melanocytes, ensuring that Black skin remains beautiful and healthy.

Country Manager for Beiersdorf Nigeria, Oladele Adeyole, emphasised the urgency of addressing skin bleaching, referencing a 2021 NAFDAC warning about its prevalence.

Beauty is no longer just about healthcare and well-being; it has become a moral issue that needs to be addressed, he stated, highlighting the need for safe, dermatologically-approved skincare solutions.

Beiersdorf’s General Manager for Central, East and West Africa, Mathieu Levasseur, reinforced the company’s long-standing presence in Nigeria through the NIVEA brand and expressed excitement about expanding with Eucerin, bringing a brand that is rooted in dermatological science and innovation.

A Journey Rooted in Science

One of the event’s highlights was an in-depth presentation by Beiersdorf’s Regional Medical Manager, Nathalie Gemayel, who took the audience through Eucerin’s history, dating back to 1882.

From pioneering the first dermatological skincare solutions to today’s innovations, Eucerin remains committed to efficacy, proof, and scientific advancement. We sell a product every two seconds globally because our solutions work, Gemayel shared.

The science of Eucerin’s new range was further explored by renowned UK-based Consultant Dermatologist and Laser Specialist, Prof. Firas Al-Niaimi.

He explained how Beiersdorf remains the only skincare brand in the world capable of testing human Tyrosinase, the enzyme responsible for melanin production.

By targeting this enzyme, Thiamidol effectively treats hyperpigmentation without relying on aggressive top-layer removal methods.

Beyond its scientific benefits, Eucerin’s new treatment includes:

A safer alternative to hydroquinone

Designed to target only problem areas without affecting normal pigmentation

Non-toxic to melanocytes, preserving the integrity of Black skin

Safe for long-term use, including during pregnancy

Free from systemic absorption, ensuring safety at all levels

Real Results from Real Users

There were testimonials from users who had already experienced Eucerin’s products. Angela and Helen, two attendees, shared their journeys with the Day and Night Cream, Triple Effect Serum, SPF 50+ Sun & Blue Light Protection Cream, and Dual Serum. Their stories reinforced the effectiveness of the products, further solidifying Eucerin’s impact in the Nigerian skincare space.

A panel discussion was also led by Prof. Firas Al-Niaimi featuring top dermatologists, including Prof. Ayesha Akinkugbe, Dr. Cynthia Ebie, and Dr. Omatighene Enovo Obaro.

The discussion covered product application, dosage, effectiveness, and the economic advantages of dermatologically approved treatments. They also emphasised the superior efficacy of Thiamidol, selected as the best human Tyrosinase inhibitor out of over 50,000 compounds.

A Grand Unveiling and an Exciting Future

As the event drew to a close, attendees witnessed a digital unveiling of the new Eucerin range, followed by interactive breakout sessions where they got hands-on experience with the products.

Dignitaries present included Prof. Dasetima Altraide, President of the Nigerian Association of Dermatologists (NAD), along with several esteemed dermatologists and pharmaceutical professionals. Their presence underscored the significance of this launch and its potential impact on skincare in Nigeria.

With Eucerin’s entry into the Nigerian market, Beiersdorf is championing a shift towards science-backed skincare that is safe, effective, and designed for diverse skin types. As more Nigerians seek solutions that nurture rather than damage their skin, Eucerin stands at the forefront, offering trusted dermatological care for the long term.

