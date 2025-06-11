Sun-Kissed, Melanin-Protected: Inside NIVEA’s Smart Launch of Their UV Face Sunscreen for African Skin

It was sun, style, and science at Sol Beach as Beiersdorf, makers of NIVEA, turned up with the launch of the new Nivea UV Face Sunscreen in Lagos. Set against a picture-perfect Atlantic sunset, the summer-themed experience was more than just a fun Sunday by the water; it was a timely call to rethink how we care for our melanin-rich skin as Africans in a climate that rarely takes a break from UV exposure.

From the start, the event struck a balance between beachside beauty and skin education. With many skincare enthusiasts, media tastemakers, health experts, and sun-care advocates gathered under swaying palms to experience live demos, expert-led skincare masterclasses and open conversations on the realities of hyperpigmentation and premature ageing in black skin.

One core truth emerged: while melanin offers some natural protection, it doesn’t make our skin immune. Recent studies have shown that people of colour, including Africans, are more likely to suffer delayed diagnosis of skin cancers because the myth of immunity persists.

According to Fiyin Toyo, Marketing Director for Central, East, and West Africa at Beiersdorf;

That gap in awareness is exactly what NIVEA wants to close. Nigeria experiences intense UV exposure all year round, yet awareness and adoption of sun protection habits remain low, she said during the launch. We developed this sunscreen for the active African lifestyle. It is lightweight, affordable, and makeup friendly. It doesn’t just protect. It empowers.

The NIVEA UV Face Sunscreen is non-comedogenic and sinks seamlessly into the skin with no leftover ghostly white cast. It is designed for the everyday woman or man on the move, whether commuting, hustling outdoors, or just trying to preserve that radiant, even-toned glow.

Pharmacist and Medical Manager for Beiersdorf, Wilson Okpani, echoed this sentiment, adding that sunscreen is not only for beach days or sunny holidays.

Hyperpigmentation is one of the top skin concerns among Africans. Using sunscreen consistently can help reduce the appearance of dark spots and even reduce the desire for harmful skin bleaching.

As the sun dipped low and the music turned up, guests danced away with good vibes, free product samples, and also with a new truth: daily sunscreen is not a luxury or an afterthought. It’s a ritual of care.

Sponsored Content