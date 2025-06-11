Mastercard Ignites Lagos with Live Viewing of the UEFA Champions League Finals!

On May 31, Lagos buzzed with excitement as Mastercard gave football fans, culture lovers, and corporate leaders a night to remember, hosting an unforgettable live viewing of the UEFA Champions League Final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the Palms Mall in Lekki.

From the moment guests arrived, it was clear this was more than just a match screening. Mastercard transformed the night into a full-blown celebration, blending football, music, culture, and innovation into one truly priceless experience. Whether you came for the football, the vibes, or both, guests left with memories that will last long after the final whistle.

As a proud sponsor for over 30 years, Mastercard has built a legacy of bringing fans closer to the game through unique, immersive experiences. The Lagos event was part of Mastercard’s 2025 Africa Football Passion campaign, a continent-wide initiative that celebrates Africa’s love for football while creating meaningful connections between brands, fans, partners and communities.

And on that night, Lagos embodied that mission perfectly. Mastercard’s connection with the UEFA Champions League runs deep. As a proud sponsor for over 30 years, Mastercard has consistently worked to bring fans closer to the game through unique, immersive experiences. The Lagos event was part of Mastercard’s 2025 Africa Football Passion campaign, an initiative designed to spotlight the continent’s deep-rooted love for football and deliver unforgettable, fan-first moments across Africa.

And on that night, Lagos embodied that mission perfectly. The atmosphere? Electric. The guests? Engaged. The setup? Premium. It was the kind of night where strangers high-fived over goals, and new connections sparked over shared chants. But beyond the action on the big screen, Mastercard offered so much more.

Guests explored interactive innovation booths, where cutting-edge products and digital solutions came to life through fun, hands-on experiences with cutting-edge technology and products. It also created space for business leaders, corporate partners, and key stakeholders to connect and explore new opportunities, all under the banner of a shared passion for football.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Folasade Femi-Lawal, Country Manager and Area Business Head for West Africa at Mastercard, set the tone by reminding everyone that football in Nigeria isn’t just a sport, it’s part of our DNA.

Football is more than a sport in Nigeria, it’s a language of unity, pride, and passion. Through our Africa Football Passion campaign, Mastercard is creating opportunities for fans to feel seen, heard, and celebrated. We go beyond transactions to deliver truly unique experiences that connect consumers to what they love most, she said.

That sense of connection was felt throughout the night, amplified by the presence of Nigerian football legend Joseph Yobo, who mingled with fans and brought a special dose of star power to the event.

And of course, the music hit just as hard as football. Nigerian music icon 9ice delivered a live performance that brought the crowd to its feet, adding a vibrant cultural layer to the celebration.

As the final whistle blew and Paris Saint-Germain lifted the trophy, the cheers in Lagos echoed not just for the champions, but for the shared experience everyone had just lived. Mastercard delivered a night that went beyond the game, it created a space where football fans felt seen, celebrated, and connected.

The guests in attendance can testify that the event was everything one required from football. Pure passion. Pure connection. Absolutely Priceless.

Sponsored Content