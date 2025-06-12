Crown Meets Couture! Miss Nigeria Doris Ogah Is Lady Beellionaire’s Newest Ambassador

Reigning Miss Nigeria, Doris Ogah, is stepping into her reign with style, backed by one of Nigeria’s most celebrated fashion houses. The Miss Nigeria Organisation has teamed up with Lady Beellionaire Luxury, and Doris has been named the brand’s official ambassador.

That means every public appearance from Queen Doris will now come with a dose of high fashion. Expect to see her in vintage glamour, bold silhouettes, and the kind of regal elegance that reflects both heritage and modern-day royalty.

Lady Beellionaire Luxury is known for its attention to detail and timeless design. Rooted in culture and identity, the brand is a perfect match for the Miss Nigeria platform, which continues to champion young Nigerian women and amplify their voices, style, and substance.

For Doris, the crown is just one part of the story. With Lady Beellionaire by her side, her reign is set to reflect where she comes from, who she represents, and how far Nigerian fashion can go.

This new chapter is promising to be equal parts stunning and impactful. Keep an eye out. Queen Doris is just getting started.