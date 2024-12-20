A New Queen! Doris Ogah is the 45th Miss Nigeria

Doris Ogah has been crowned the 45th Miss Nigeria after standing out among 45 amazing contestants! The glamorous Coronation Gala took place last night at the Royal Box in Victoria Island, Lagos. Doris takes over from Shatu Garko, whose time as queen will always be remembered.

The event was hosted by the former beauty queen Adaeze Aduaka, with Beauty Tukura welcoming guests as the red carpet host.

The panel of judges, led by Mo Abudu, included renowned figures like designer Mai Atafo, actress Kate Henshaw, and photographer Kelechi Amadi-Obi. Other judges were Dr. Adaobi Nwakuche, Olatomiwa Williams, Wunmi Ogunbiyi, Aisha Abba Kyari, actress Ini Edo, TV host Michelle Dede, and former Miss Nigeria, Ezinne Akudo Anyaoha.

The night celebrated beauty and purpose, marking another chapter in the history of the Miss Nigeria pageant.