From 45 to 20 Contestants: The Countdown to Miss Nigeria 2024 Begins–Meet the Semi-Finalists!

A week after the sashing ceremony introduced the 45 contestants for the 45th Miss Nigeria pageant, the competition has taken an emotional and exciting turn. With the stakes growing higher, only 20 semifinalists remain in the race for the crown, setting the stage for an intense journey ahead.

The recent elimination round was a rollercoaster of emotions. Tears of joy and heartbreak flowed as some contestants advanced while others saw their dreams put on hold. Even Rita Dominic, the Head of Queen Search, was visibly moved, holding back tears as she addressed the young women who have poured their hearts into this transformative journey.

The countdown to the Miss Nigeria 2024 crown is officially on, and this year, there’s an exciting twist. For the first time, the public will play a pivotal role in the competition. Audience votes will secure one contestant a guaranteed spot in the Top 10, giving Nigerians the power to champion their favourites all the way to the finals.

Mark your calendars for the grand finale on Tuesday, 19th December 2024, at the Royal Box Event Centre (Mikano Building), Victoria Island

See photos from the elimination round below: