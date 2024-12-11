Connect with us

Miss Nigeria Contestants Begin Their Journey with a Sashing Ceremony | See Photos

Avatar photo

Published

39 mins ago

 on

The Sashing Ceremony for the 45th Miss Nigeria took place recently at Lavella Restaurant, marking an exciting step toward crowning this year’s queen.

Hosted by the gorgeous Nancy Isime, the ceremony brought together the contestants, who proudly received their sashes representing their regions and positions in the competition.

Rita Dominic-Anosike, Chairman of the Miss Nigeria Board, and Wunmi Ogunbiyi, former Miss Nigeria, spoke to the contestants, offering encouraging words as they get ready for the final stage of the pageant.

Rita also took a moment to thank the sponsors of this year’s pageant for their support, saying, “I am grateful for the sponsors that have come on board despite the economic climate.”

The sponsors making this year’s pageant possible include Mikano International, MTN, Austin and Partners, and VCare.

With the Sashing Ceremony behind them, the contestants are now focused on grooming camp as they prepare for the grand finale. The new Miss Nigeria will be crowned on December 19 at The Royal Box Event Center in Victoria Island, Lagos.

See photos from the sashing ceremony below:

 

