Art Meets Whisky: Glenfiddich and William Chechet Unveil “Celebrate the Bold” Exhibition at Soto Gallery

Global whisky icon Glenfiddich has joined creative forces with acclaimed Nigerian artist William Chechet to present Celebrate the Bold in Art, an immersive exhibition redefining the intersection of art, culture, and storytelling.

Held at the elegant Soto Gallery in Ikoyi, Lagos, the showcase honours boldness as a way of living, expressing, and leading. The exhibition went beyond visuals; from the moment visitors stepped into the space, they were invited to experience how design and storytelling served as powerful tools for cultural expression.

Chechet’s signature visual style, a powerful blend of pop art, Afrofuturism, and contemporary African motifs, animated the gallery walls with bold hues, layered textures, and symbolic storytelling. It was indeed a narrative experience.

At the heart of the exhibition were portraits of three extraordinary Glenfiddich collaborators: Mr Eazi, Ifeanyi Nwune, and Nancy Isime, each chosen for how they’ve redefined creativity in their respective fields. Chechet’s vibrant compositions did more than capture their likeness; they revealed the essence of their journeys, infused with elements drawn from their personal inspirations, cultural roots, and trailblazing spirits.

Anchoring the exhibit was a display of the limited-edition Glenfiddich sleeves for the 12, 15, and 18-year-old whiskies, designed by Chechet himself. Encased in glass and resting on minimalist pedestals, the bespoke packaging elevated the whisky bottles into collectible art pieces, where heritage and high design meet.

First launched in 2024, these sleeves reflect Glenfiddich’s ongoing commitment to culture-forward storytelling.

Art speaks in a bold language. Every canvas tells powerful stories of diverse human expressions and experiences. Through this exhibition, we’re inviting people to reflect on how boldness shapes identity, drives creativity, and creates lasting legacies, Chechet stated, buttressing the importance of Artistic expression in fostering cultural dialogue and inspiring change.

True to that ethos, Celebrate the Bold blurred the lines between art gallery and brand experience. It invited visitors to consider how they approach boldness, whether in fashion, music, design, or life, and builds bridges between generations and across continents. The event captured a creative synergy, drawing from a curated guest list of Nigeria’s tastemakers, including Amaechi Okobi, Tola Akerele, and Eniafe Momodu. The atmosphere buzzed with shared pride and creative energy, signalling not just a successful partnership but a new template for how brands and artists can co-create meaningfully within Africa’s evolving cultural landscape.

