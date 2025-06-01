The Singleton Tango: A Fresh & Fruity way to make moments special.

There’s a quiet significance in the moments people create when they come together—whether through spontaneous celebration, intimate connection, or reflective stillness. Whether it’s a shared toast among friends, a peaceful evening with a loved one, or a single sip that stirs memory, the Singleton Tango is portrayed as more than a cocktail. It is framed as an experience that encourages individuals to slow down, be present, and savour the richness of the moment.

This vibrant drink blends the rich, smooth warmth of Singleton 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky with the juicy sweetness of fresh mango, the zesty brightness of lemon juice, and a refreshing burst of mint. A dash of cardamom bitters adds a unique twist, layered, surprising, yet completely easygoing. It’s a cocktail designed not just to impress, but to bring people together

The Singleton Tango Recipe

Ingredients:

2oz Singleton 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

2 tbsp fresh mango cube

0.75oz fresh lemon juice

6–8 fresh mint leaves

0.75oz simple syrup

2 dashes cardamom bitters

The Singleton Tango is designed to elevate moments, whether an individual is relaxing after a long day or entertaining a small group of friends, making them truly worth remembering.

