Promotions
The Singleton Tango: A Fresh & Fruity way to make moments special.
There’s a quiet significance in the moments people create when they come together—whether through spontaneous celebration, intimate connection, or reflective stillness. Whether it’s a shared toast among friends, a peaceful evening with a loved one, or a single sip that stirs memory, the Singleton Tango is portrayed as more than a cocktail. It is framed as an experience that encourages individuals to slow down, be present, and savour the richness of the moment.
This vibrant drink blends the rich, smooth warmth of Singleton 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky with the juicy sweetness of fresh mango, the zesty brightness of lemon juice, and a refreshing burst of mint. A dash of cardamom bitters adds a unique twist, layered, surprising, yet completely easygoing. It’s a cocktail designed not just to impress, but to bring people together
The Singleton Tango Recipe
Ingredients:
- 2oz Singleton 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky
- 2 tbsp fresh mango cube
- 0.75oz fresh lemon juice
- 6–8 fresh mint leaves
- 0.75oz simple syrup
- 2 dashes cardamom bitters
The Singleton Tango is designed to elevate moments, whether an individual is relaxing after a long day or entertaining a small group of friends, making them truly worth remembering.
Curious to see how the Singleton Tango is made? Watch the full episode here and follow the step-by-step process behind the pour.
For more cocktail inspiration, check out @KechiLoren on YouTube.
@thesingletonafrica
#HowDoYouSingleton #SavourTheSingleMoment #TheSingleton
Sponsored Content