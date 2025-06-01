Connect with us

The Singleton Tango: A Fresh & Fruity way to make moments special.

The Bridge’s Second edition “Celebrating Our Passage on The Bridge” Convened by Aisha Abdullahi Adamu

One Deal, Twice the Joy: Discover the Nexus Eid Special Promo

Kids Tech Fest and Groundbreaking African Children's AI Summit Launch in Lagos

Chikamnenye Onubogu's "Histories en Motion" Inspires Young Explorers on Children's Day

Johnvents Children’s Day Outreach Brings Joy to over 400 Children in Arikanki Community.

Make Midweek Moments Matter with The Singleton Tropical

Chivita|Hollandia's Lifestyle Brunch Returns with a Creative Culinary Twist – Get to Know

Introducing the Checkers Choco Tee 3-in-1: A Naturally Enriched Hot Chocolate Beverage for You

Sinach Unveils “You Are Good”: A Powerful New Gospel Song Now Available

There’s a quiet significance in the moments people create when they come together—whether through spontaneous celebration, intimate connection, or reflective stillness. Whether it’s a shared toast among friends, a peaceful evening with a loved one, or a single sip that stirs memory, the Singleton Tango is portrayed as more than a cocktail. It is framed as an experience that encourages individuals to slow down, be present, and savour the richness of the moment.

This vibrant drink blends the rich, smooth warmth of Singleton 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky with the juicy sweetness of fresh mango, the zesty brightness of lemon juice, and a refreshing burst of mint. A dash of cardamom bitters adds a unique twist, layered, surprising, yet completely easygoing. It’s a cocktail designed not just to impress, but to bring people together

The Singleton Tango Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 2oz Singleton 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • 2 tbsp fresh mango cube
  • 0.75oz fresh lemon juice
  • 6–8 fresh mint leaves
  • 0.75oz simple syrup
  • 2 dashes cardamom bitters

The Singleton Tango is designed to elevate moments, whether an individual is relaxing after a long day or entertaining a small group of friends, making them truly worth remembering.

Curious to see how the Singleton Tango is made? Watch the full episode here and follow the step-by-step process behind the pour.

For more cocktail inspiration, check out @KechiLoren on YouTube.

