Make Midweek Moments Matter with The Singleton Tropical

Chivita|Hollandia's Lifestyle Brunch Returns with a Creative Culinary Twist | Get to Know

Introducing the Checkers Choco Tee 3-in-1: A Naturally Enriched Hot Chocolate Beverage for You

Sinach Unveils “You Are Good”: A Powerful New Gospel Song Now Available

Discover Femi Olayebi: The Visionary behind The FemiHandbags Brand and The Lagos Leather Fair

Layal Jade Tinubu empowers Women in Business with over 70million Naira Grants

Applications Open for WISCAR’s 2025 Mentorship Programme for Women in Law

"SLAY": Witness African Unity On Screen | Now Streaming on YouTube

Be Inspired for the New Week: Konga 103.7FM’s ‘Church on Radio’ brings Sunday Worship to the Airwaves

SEDC and Mark Okoye II Celebrate 100 Days of Strategic Transformation

Make Midweek Moments Matter with The Singleton Tropical

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Some moments call for a touch of refreshment—something that elevates the ordinary into the unforgettable. The Singleton Tropical is crafted with The Singleton 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, vibrant pineapple juice, a splash of zesty lemon juice, and just the right hint of lager beer. This cocktail offers more than just a drink; it can be a midweek ritual—designed for those slow sunsets, spontaneous laughter, and the kind of conversations that linger long after the glass is empty.

The Singleton Tropical is a suitable choice for enjoying a casual dinner with friends or taking a moment for self-reconnection after a busy day. It is said to introduce a bright, uplifting twist to the drink, balancing the whisky’s smooth malt character with vibrant tropical notes, and finishing with a crisp edge to maintain a light profile.

It’s not about waiting for the weekend, it’s about making time to enjoy right now. Pour, share, connect and make the moment count.

The Singleton Tropical Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 35ml Singleton 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • 12.5ml sugar syrup
  • 10ml fresh lemon juice
  • 50ml fresh pineapple juic
  • 75ml lager beer

Watch the entire episode here and observe the step-by-step crafting process.

The full recipe is now available for viewing on @kechiloren YouTube! Follow @thesingletonafrica and use the hashtags #HowDoYouSingleton and #SavourTheSingleMoment.

