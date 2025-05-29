Make Midweek Moments Matter with The Singleton Tropical

Some moments call for a touch of refreshment—something that elevates the ordinary into the unforgettable. The Singleton Tropical is crafted with The Singleton 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, vibrant pineapple juice, a splash of zesty lemon juice, and just the right hint of lager beer. This cocktail offers more than just a drink; it can be a midweek ritual—designed for those slow sunsets, spontaneous laughter, and the kind of conversations that linger long after the glass is empty.

The Singleton Tropical is a suitable choice for enjoying a casual dinner with friends or taking a moment for self-reconnection after a busy day. It is said to introduce a bright, uplifting twist to the drink, balancing the whisky’s smooth malt character with vibrant tropical notes, and finishing with a crisp edge to maintain a light profile.

It’s not about waiting for the weekend, it’s about making time to enjoy right now. Pour, share, connect and make the moment count.

The Singleton Tropical Recipe

Ingredients:

35ml Singleton 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

12.5ml sugar syrup

10ml fresh lemon juice

50ml fresh pineapple juic

75ml lager beer

Watch the entire episode here and observe the step-by-step crafting process.

The full recipe is now available for viewing on @kechiloren YouTube! Follow @thesingletonafrica and use the hashtags #HowDoYouSingleton and #SavourTheSingleMoment.

Sponsored Content