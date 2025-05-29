Chivita|Hollandia’s Lifestyle Brunch Returns with a Creative Culinary Twist | Get to Know

On the beautiful, sun-drenched evening of May 23rd, 2025, Chivita|Hollandia brought back the allure and distinctive taste of its Lifestyle Brunch with the third installment, charmingly themed “Brunch in Bloom.” Staged at the stylish 360 by Vertigo on Victoria Island, Lagos, this event developed into a full sensory celebration embracing dairy products, inspiring creativity, and fostering a strong sense of community.

This year’s brunch was graced by key leadership from Chivita|Hollandia (CHI), including the Managing Director, Eelco Weber, and the Chief Commercial Officer, Adebola Arotiowa, who joined a curated crowd of food creators, lifestyle influencers, family advocates, and dairy lovers. Their presence underscored the company’s commitment to building lifestyle experiences that resonate with today’s modern consumer.

Guests were warmly welcomed by the charming event hosts, Enioluwa and Simi Sanya, who infused the day with energy, laughter, and vibrant storytelling. As conversations flowed and cameras clicked, guests were treated to a picturesque brunch spread featuring everyday favorites reimagined with Hollandia’s delicious dairy products like the UHT Milk, Lactose-Free Milk, and Vanilla Yoghurt among them. Creative takes on brunch classics and refreshing Chivita mocktails and cocktails set the tone for a playful and flavorful afternoon.

One of the standout moments was the Milk Foam Art Workshop. Led by an expert barista, guests watched as cups of coffee became edible masterpieces. Many joined in, crafting heart-shaped swirls and patterns perfect for the ’gram, blending creativity with indulgence.

Adding to the excitement were interactive stations like a dairy-inspired mixologist booth and a live Chef Cupid cooking experience that showcased how dairy can be incorporated into both sweet and savory creations with flair.

In her closing remarks, Marketing Services Manager Barbara Onianwah teased a soon-to-be-launched e-commerce initiative. The platform will onboard influencers, each provided with unique codes for consumers to enjoy special discounts. Influencers whose codes generate the highest purchase volumes will be duly rewarded. The initiative is designed to foster influencer engagement, encourage consumer participation, and drive sales through digital word-of-mouth.

As the event came to an end, guests departed the event with satisfied appetites, palates that felt inspired, coveted gift bags in hand, and a buzz of anticipation for the upcoming edition. The event “Brunch in Bloom” highlighted how brand elements like Chivita|Hollandia can be woven into social settings that spark creativity and connection.

