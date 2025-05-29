Introducing the Checkers Choco Tee 3-in-1: A Naturally Enriched Hot Chocolate Beverage for You

Checkers Africa is renowned for delivering trusted household food products across Nigeria and beyond. They proudly announced the launch of Checkers Choco Tee 3-in-1 on Friday, May 23rd, 2025.

This new hot chocolate beverage offers a rich cocoa experience that is both delicious and naturally nourishing. Crafted with premium cocoa, milk powder, and a touch of sugar, Checkers Choco Tee provides a convenient 3-in-1 formula that is naturally enriched with essential nutrients such as magnesium, calcium, potassium, iron, vitamin B12, all of which support good health, immunity, strong bones, and overall energy.

Checkers Choco Tee 3-in-1 is a wholesome, feel-good drink that offers both comfort and natural nutrition. It is one of Nigeria’s no-frills hot chocolate beverages, bringing only natural goodness.

Checkers Choco Tee 3-in-1 was not created just to join the trend or jump on the bandwagon of hot chocolate drinks. Checkers Africa opted to create this unique beverage because they noticed the gap where consumers needed a cocoa-rich hot chocolate that’s actually tasty, naturally nourishing, and reasonably priced. This is exactly what Checkers Choco Tee 3-in-1 delivers on all fronts.

The group’s quality products include famed Checkers Custard, the flagship product which comes in Vanilla, Banana, Milk 3-in-1, Chocolate 4-in-1 and more recently, Pap Flavour 3-in-1; Checkers Corn Flour, and Checkers Crunchy Peanuts.

The highlight of the launch held in the Ikeja metropolis, Lagos, was the bidding by existing Checkers’ product distributors to order the new hot chocolate drink. Guests and distributors participated in a raffle draw, where various exciting prizes were won, including a gas cooker, refrigerator, smart TV and air conditioner.

The event also featured a dance competition, with the winner taking home ₦300,000 and 5 cartons of Checkers Choco Tee 3-in-1. The distributors were given a detailed presentation by the National Sales Manager and Product Head, distributor uptake prices, incentives and profit margins for the new products; Checkers Custard Pap Flavour 3-in-1 and of course and Checkers Choco Tee 3-in-1 respectively.

It was also revealed that the marketing activations will kick start from June 1, 2025, to ensure that the hot chocolate drink gets maximum visibility and attracts ample consumer awareness.

These include social media marketing, radio ads, point-of-sale materials for distributors, and market activations at supermarkets and stores.

Honouring Nigeria’s Cocoa Heritage

Nigeria’s relationship with cocoa dates back to the 1960s, during the cocoa boom when multinational producers began sourcing West African cocoa for chocolate and hot beverages. Building on this rich heritage, Checkers Africa introduces Checkers Choco Tee 3-in-1 as a product made by Africans for African families, reflecting both cultural pride and modern convenience.

With Checkers Choco Tee, the brand reaffirms its role in shaping everyday staples that reflect both cultural pride and modern convenience.

Product Availability

Checkers Choco Tee 3-in-1 is now available nationwide in retail stores, open markets and supermarkets, and online platforms.

About Checkers Africa

Checkers Africa is a fast-growing food manufacturing company committed to providing high-quality, accessible, and nutritious food products across Nigeria and the African continent.

Known for its signature custard, Checkers Custard with its variants — Checkers Custard Vanilla, Banana, Milk 3-in-1, Chocolate 4-in-1 and the new revolutionary Checkers Custard Pap Flavour 3-in-1, among other products like Checkers Crunchy Peanuts and Checkers Corn Flour, the group continues to earn the trust of families through consistent quality and innovative offerings.

