Connect with us

Music Promotions

Sinach Unveils “You Are Good”: A Powerful New Gospel Song Now Available

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

From "Si Mimi" to "God Design" : 7 Songs Juma Jux Made Just for Priscilla Ojo

BN TV Music Scoop

Watch Kevin Olusola Dance Through the Spirit Tunnel with Nigerian Pride & a Big Smile

Music

Feeling Knocked Down? Kwate’s “Usain Bolt” Is the Comeback Song You Need

BN TV Music

"Everything I Do Is Because of Him" — Ayra Starr Celebrates Johnny Drille at His London Show

Music Scoop Style

Shola Fapson’s DJ Anniversary Photos Gave Us Legs, Lace Stockings & Big Boss Energy

BN TV Music

Victoria Orenze Declares “You Are Too Oiled” in Spirit-Lifting New Single

BN TV Music

Watch Burna Boy & Travis Scott Serve Style & Swagger in "Tatata"

BN TV Music Scoop

Seyi Vibez Gets Real About Love and Vulnerability in "Pressure"

Music

Juma Jux’s New EP "A Day To Remember" is a Love Letter Worth Listening To

Music

Sinach Unveils “You Are Good”: A Powerful New Gospel Song Now Available

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The renowned Gospel Music Minister Sinach has released a compelling new single, “You Are Good.” This track is a powerful, anthem characterized by its profound praise and heartfelt gratitude, serving as a resonant reminder of the unchanging benevolence of God. The single can now be found on all prominent streaming platforms.

Blending heartfelt lyrics with uplifting melodies, “You Are Good” is a reminder that even in the midst of trials, God’s love and mercy remain constant. Sinach delivers an authentic worship experience, inviting listeners into a deeper reflection of God’s faithfulness.

This song came from a place of deep personal testimony, No matter what we go through, God’s goodness never fails. I wanted this song to be a declaration of that truth.” – Sinach

The powerful single “You Are Good” was captured live during a Night of Worship in Johannesburg, South Africa, bringing forth a refreshing gospel sound intended to resonate widely across generations, various tribes, and different tongues. With its compelling dynamic instrumentation and deeply passionate vocals, the track is already receiving significant notice from both gospel music enthusiasts and prominent worship leaders.

The single, “You Are Good,” is readily available for both streaming and download across a comprehensive selection of major digital platforms, including but not limited to Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube

For media requests, interviews, or booking opportunities, please contact us via:

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php