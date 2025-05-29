Sinach Unveils “You Are Good”: A Powerful New Gospel Song Now Available

The renowned Gospel Music Minister Sinach has released a compelling new single, “You Are Good.” This track is a powerful, anthem characterized by its profound praise and heartfelt gratitude, serving as a resonant reminder of the unchanging benevolence of God. The single can now be found on all prominent streaming platforms.

Blending heartfelt lyrics with uplifting melodies, “You Are Good” is a reminder that even in the midst of trials, God’s love and mercy remain constant. Sinach delivers an authentic worship experience, inviting listeners into a deeper reflection of God’s faithfulness.

This song came from a place of deep personal testimony, No matter what we go through, God’s goodness never fails. I wanted this song to be a declaration of that truth.” – Sinach

The powerful single “You Are Good” was captured live during a Night of Worship in Johannesburg, South Africa, bringing forth a refreshing gospel sound intended to resonate widely across generations, various tribes, and different tongues. With its compelling dynamic instrumentation and deeply passionate vocals, the track is already receiving significant notice from both gospel music enthusiasts and prominent worship leaders.

The single, “You Are Good,” is readily available for both streaming and download across a comprehensive selection of major digital platforms, including but not limited to Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube

For media requests, interviews, or booking opportunities, please contact us via:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +234 901 390 5951

For the Website click here

Sponsored Content