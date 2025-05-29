Discover Femi Olayebi: The Visionary behind The FemiHandbags Brand and The Lagos Leather Fair

Femi Olayebi stands as the visionary force behind the prestigious FemiHandbags brand. With over three decades of expertise in leather craftsmanship, Olayebi has evolved from her early handbag designs in 1992 to become one of Africa’s most respected authorities in luxury leather goods.

Her exceptional talent and design expertise earned recognition as a Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholar in 2008, while her masterful creations gained international acclaim at the Pure London handbag showcase in 2010. By 2012, her business success had become a case study at Lagos Business School, cementing her reputation as an industry pioneer.

In 2017, Olayebi revolutionized Nigeria’s leather industry by establishing the Lagos Leather Fair, creating the first dedicated platform connecting designers with stakeholders across the leather value chain. Her international influence expanded in 2019 through representation at New York trade shows via SheTrades, demonstrating her status as a global industry voice.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Olayebi demonstrated her versatile expertise, partnering with the Mastercard Foundation to produce vital PPE across five Nigerian states. Her commitment to industry advancement continues through Kafawa, a training program developed with the Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works initiative.

Recently honoured with the prestigious Legatum Foundry Fellowship from MIT’s Legatum Centre for Development and Entrepreneurship, Olayebi continues to balance her professional achievements with family life in Ibadan, Nigeria, where she resides with her husband, Bankole, a book publisher, and their three daughters.

Let’s go back to the very beginning. When did your love for handbags first spark, and what drew you into the world of leather?

My journey began quite unintentionally, and from a very personal space – one that I didn’t realise would become so significant years down the road.

I was expecting my first daughter and went in search of a diaper bag that would not just be functional, but stylish and cute. Unfortunately, nothing caught my fancy in the market, so I decided to make a bag I truly liked.

I had just learnt how to use a sewing machine, so I had the basic sewing skills I needed to put one together — it didn’t seem to be such a big deal at the time. I made the bag, my very first ever, and then went on to explore and experiment with different fabrics to create more diaper bags when friends started making requests.

Before long, I was making regular everyday handbags, and having fun exploring, experimenting and expressing my creativity through the bags. Slowly, my dreams of travelling the world as a translator fizzled away, and my love for making bags took over.

For many years, fabric was my medium of choice — it was more readily available and easy to render. But I was always really fascinated by the beauty and the richness of leather as a material, the potential it held, and the level of craftsmanship it demanded.

And so, when in 2010, I had the amazing opportunity of participating in my first international exhibition and creating my first handbag collection, leather quickly became my canvas. I then went one step further and renamed my brand after myself. So, what began as a simple act of meeting a need so many years earlier gradually unfolded into a journey of self-discovery and creativity, and pretty much, my life’s work.

From a designer to a founder shaping the future of African leather, how would you describe your evolution, both personally and professionally?

It’s been a journey of constant learning and relearning, reinvention, and as my business developed, one of deep introspection. Personally, and professionally, I have come to understand the power of patience and the importance of trusting the process.

Professionally, I’ve moved from designing and creating beautiful pieces in my atelier, building systems and structures in my business, and working with my team to create and transform ideas into reality and into designing ecosystems and creating impact.

I’ve moved from immersing myself in handbag designs and forms and textures and bold colour palettes to challenging the status quo and asking deeper questions around my industry in general — what’s working, what’s not, and why? For me, it’s no longer just about the bags I create; it’s also about finding a seat at the table, pushing for change and creating a space for others to thrive, too.

I’ve learned that true success is not just about growth and business expansion, but really about finding purpose, chasing big picture dreams, and making a difference.

The FemiHandbags brand has become synonymous with timeless elegance and African craftsmanship. What story are you always trying to tell through your designs?

At the core of every FemiHandbags piece is a story of excellence, resilience, and grace. Every piece I create is an invitation to pause, to reflect, to marvel at the creativity and the potential that we harbour within ourselves.

I want our bags to tell stories of where we come from, and celebrate the meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail that’s often overlooked. I want to challenge the perception that locally produced leather goods are sub-par, and therefore must be sold at lower price points.

Through every design, every silhouette I dream up, every stitch and every little detail, I want to prove that we can achieve impeccable artistry and deliver world-class quality.

Lagos Leather Fair is now in its 8th edition and growing stronger. What moment made you realise this was bigger than just a “fair”?

I think it must have been during the very first edition. The energy, the connections made, the conversations it sparked, the collaborations and the interest were nonpareil — it was very clear that we had tapped into something the industry had long needed.

When parents of younger designers came up to me to pray for me and express their gratitude, when the designers themselves would tell me that LLF had changed their story, helped increase their visibility, and shifted the way they approached their business, I knew this wasn’t just an event or a platform — it was a catalyst and a game changer.

Despite our many challenges, Nigeria continues to be a powerful magnet for creatives across the continent. For this 8th edition, we’re proud to welcome brands from Ghana, Senegal and South Africa, and this is further affirmation that LLF is bigger than just a ‘fair’.

This year’s theme is “Designing for Tomorrow.” What does that mean to you personally, and what kind of future do you see for Africa’s leather industry?

To me, “Designing for Tomorrow” is a call to be intentional, not just about the products we create, but about the systems we are building. This year’s event is more than just aesthetics; it’s about providing solutions.

It is a call to rethink our commitment and take deliberate steps because tomorrow’s leather industry will not build itself. It is an invitation to dream responsibly, to think about sustainability not as a trend, but as a mindset. It’s a reminder that what we build today will shape the world we want to see tomorrow.

I see a future where our artisans are highly skilled and empowered, and feel pride in their craft, but we have to be intentional about making it happen. I envision a future where our brands can achieve scale and compete internationally; where Nigeria is a manufacturing hub for the rest of the world; where we’re no longer exporting our raw materials and importing them back into the country as finished goods; and where we begin to recognise the fact that investing in value-add initiatives is what is going to take us from where we are to where we aspire to be.

The leather industry has the potential to be a powerful engine of economic transformation, but it will take courage, collaboration, long-term thinking, and intentionality to get us there.

LLF has become a launchpad for emerging designers. Can you share a moment where you felt particularly proud of the impact it has made?

There have been many, but one that stands out is when one of our emerging designers, after showcasing at LLF for the first time, received a call from an international stockist. It’s in those moments that I’m reminded of why we do what we do.

It completely shifted her confidence and the trajectory of her brand, and I had a proud mama-moment when she told me she had always felt invisible until that moment. That stayed with me. It’s not just about the exposure. It’s about being seen, about finding your niche in the marketplace, and realising that your work matters. Those are the moments that make all the hard work worthwhile.

What role do community and collaboration play in the way LLF is curated each year?

They are absolutely central to what we do at Lagos Leather Fair. LLF thrives because it brings together an interesting community and diverse voices – designers, producers, suppliers, thought leaders, and the general public.

We are very intentional about creating space for dialogue, connection, and mutual growth. The Fair is not just about exhibitions and visitors — it’s about co-creating an ecosystem where everyone has a role to play. Every year, we listen to the needs of our community, we learn from past experiences, and we work to ensure that every edition feels like a collective step forward.

We’re not just curating a fair; we’re building a community that learns, grows, and wins together.

What are some untold truths about building a fashion business in Africa that you wish more people understood?

Behind every beautiful product is a battleground. It’s tough, very tough, and it’s certainly not for the lily-livered. People see the finished product, the branding, the super cool campaigns, but what they don’t see are the supply chain challenges, the frustrations behind-the-scenes, the lack of talent and skilled labour, raw materials, hardware and accessories, the infrastructure gaps, the manufacturing disasters, and the sheer absence of support structures.

It certainly takes grit, creativity, thinking outside the box and an almost stubborn sense of purpose to keep going. The challenges we face are systemic, unfortunately. But amidst the chaos, there are most certainly opportunities. I wish more people understood that perseverance isn’t optional; it’s the currency we trade in. And that success often comes quietly, over time.

You wear many hats: creative director, founder, mentor, mother. What’s your secret to holding it all together with such grace?

I’m not sure I always hold it together, but I guess I try. I think the “secret,” if there is one, is simply the grace of God. That, and having an amazing support system in my family and friends.

My husband is my greatest champion, and my daughters are my constant source of inspiration and ‘grounding’, and then I have a great team that believes in the vision and shows up with passion and excellence every single day. I don’t always get it right, but more and more, I am allowing myself room to pause, to breathe, and to not always necessarily have it all figured out.

I also think that having an attitude of gratitude is a powerful source of strength — I am extremely grateful for my creative gift, for the blessings and the opportunities that have come my way, and for being able to do what I love and to be a source of inspiration to many.

Your story has been studied at Lagos Business School, and now you’re part of the Legatum Foundry Fellowship. When you look back at those early days crafting handbags, how does it feel to now be recognised globally and studied academically? What does this journey mean to you as both a creative and a businesswoman?

It’s incredibly humbling. I started with an old sewing machine, a baby by my side, a can-do attitude, and a deep desire to create beautiful things with my hands. I wasn’t thinking about case studies or fellowships — or ecosystems for that matter.

Who would have imagined that sitting down at a machine to stitch together pieces of cloth to make a diaper bag would one day morph into a case study at one of Nigeria’s most respected institutions? Or earn me a Fellowship at MIT? It’s truly surreal.

It simply affirms the power of staying true to your vision, even when you’re not sure what plans the universe has for you. As a creative, it’s sheer validation. As a businesswoman, I believe it’s a responsibility to keep building, to open doors for others, and to keep showing up because — you just never know — our stories can travel farther than we can ever imagine.

Sustainability is often a buzzword, but in your world, it’s a practice. How do you build that into both LLF and FemiHandbags?

For us, and I daresay I speak for most creatives, sustainability is at the core of what we all do. Sustainability is not just about materials — it’s also about mindsets, systems, and people.

At FemiHandbags, we embrace slow fashion, we focus on quality over quantity, we’re mindful of how we produce, how our work culture is shaped, and how we train our artisans. We also take pride in the quality and longevity of our products. Zero waste is also standard practice at the factory, but I believe that African designers have generally embraced sustainability long before it became a buzzword — relying on practical production methods, upcycling materials to avoid waste and employing handcrafting techniques.

With LLF, it’s about building an ecosystem that can thrive long-term and equipping brands with the knowledge and the tools to enhance their growth in a sustainable manner. We are very focused on knowledge transfer and on helping designers understand what it truly means to build a strong brand and a business that is sustainable.

What excites you most about this year’s Lagos Leather Fair?

Each year, we try and bring something new, but I think what excites me the most year after year is the power of possibility, and knowing that the work I do can open doors for others.

This year, I feel an even deeper sense of purpose because we’re getting to an inflection point on this journey — I’m particularly excited about our sponsors and partners who continue to believe in what LLF stands for year on year, and we’re also bringing on board critical stakeholders that have a deeper understanding of our pain points and will help make critical decisions that will move the needle forward.

Designers are thinking more globally and designing more intentionally, and that excites me a great deal. And of course, the conversations are expanding beyond just fashion to legacy, innovation, AI and the future of manufacturing. But more than anything else, I’m excited about the incredible talent that will be showcased over the two days, and the connections and impact that will be made.

But generally, my team and I are excited to welcome the general public, who eagerly look forward to LLF each year as an opportunity to add beautifully crafted leather pieces to their wardrobes!

If you had one sentence to describe the future of African leather in your own words, what would it be?

The future of African leather is bold and unapologetic, homegrown, respected, globally recognised and celebrated for what it is — phenomenal.

And finally, for the next generation of leatherpreneurs looking to build a brand with purpose: what’s your advice?

Start small, but think big and stay deeply connected to your “why” — it will be your compass when everything else feels uncertain. Build slowly, and like I’m fond of saying, don’t try and build a million-dollar business when you have not perfected your start-up.

Keep learning, stay the course, stay focused, and don’t try and run someone else’s race. Trust your gut and don’t be afraid to take the road less travelled, to push the envelope and like they say, to colour outside the lines.

Also, as creatives, it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of bringing our ideas to life and forget that creativity alone isn’t enough. As creatives, we tend to overlook the importance of structure, strategy and numbers — so it’s very important to remember that it’s the business side of things that will sustain our vision and help turn our passion into profit.

Your purpose and your passion will carry you far, but you will also need a huge dose of patience to keep you going. So, stay grounded, seek mentorship where you can and let your watchwords be excellence and integrity — those are non-negotiable assets you must possess. But, most important of all, trust the process! There is no such thing as an overnight success!

Visit www.thelagosleatherfair.com to learn more about the Lagos Leather Fair.

