LLF2025 Closes on a High Note: Spotlighting Africa’s Leather Industry Renaissance

The anticipated 8th edition of Lagos Leather Fair (LLF2025) has concluded successfully, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, marking a transformative milestone in Africa’s evolving leather industry. Under the forward-thinking theme “Designing for Tomorrow,” West Africa’s largest leather exhibition attracted a remarkable turnout of makers, designers, investors, and industry stakeholders from across the continent over two groundbreaking days.

The weekend began with a private preview on June 27 at Balmoral Convention Centre, offering a relaxed atmosphere for exhibitors and special guests to connect, unwind, and prepare for the busy days ahead. The Lagos Leather Fair—LLF2025 was then formally opened by Toke Benson-Awoyinka , Honourable Commissioner for Arts and Tourism, who welcomed guests and reaffirmed the Lagos State Government’s support for creative enterprise and cultural industries. Guests then enjoyed music, light finger foods, and ambient networking while brands finalised their booth setup. In attendance were notable dignitaries, including Fegho John Umunubo, Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria (Office of the Vice President) on Digital and Creative Economy; Ibukun Awosika, Founder/CEO of The Chair Centre Group and Non-Executive Director at Cadbury Nigeria Plc; and Bola Adesola, Senior Vice-Chairman at Standard Chartered Bank Group, all of whom have been champions of enterprise, leadership, and innovation on the continent.

The Fair opened its doors to a world of leather, legacy, and limitless creativity, further underscored by the presence of the Honourable Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Hon. Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, who represented the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu. In a goodwill message delivered on behalf of the governor,

Hon. Ajigbotafe shared, “Our administration remains unwavering in its commitment to transforming the leather industry through innovation, sustainable practices, and economic diversification. We will continue to support initiatives like the Lagos Leather Fair that empower entrepreneurs, promote local industries, and position Lagos as a hub of creativity and industrial excellence.”

The first day established LLF’s commitment to capacity building and practical empowerment through a comprehensive program of knowledge-sharing sessions. Scott C. Eneje, of Digivo, facilitated a hands-on workshop titled “Digital Tools for Leather Creatives,” providing participants with actionable insights on leveraging technology to enhance design, streamline production, and increase brand visibility. Industry leaders Adenike Ogunlesi, Founder, Ruff ‘n’ Tumble; Feyisola Abiru, CEO, H&Y Furniture Manufacturing LTD; Salewa Osakwe, Head Reinsurance, Special Risk Leadway Group and Ugochukwu Monye, Creative Director, Ugo Monye, sparked vital conversations during the panel “Made-in-Africa: A Movement or a Mirage?”, unpacking the evolving perceptions and realities of scaling, sustainability, and local production in Africa. Another pivotal session, “Beyond Borders: Managing Payment, Currency, and Logistics for Pan-African Growth,” featured Omolade Oshinubi, CEO, Lekki Garment Factory; Seun Alley, CEO, Fez Delivery; Vovwe Enyoyi, Head, Product for SME and Digital Bank Transactions, Etranzact International; and Camille Chude of Ananse Africa and delivered practical guidance on operational challenges facing African businesses looking to scale beyond their local markets.

The day’s highlight was the runway showcase, produced by Mahogany International with Darling Hair and House of Tara as hair and makeup partners, respectively. It brought leather craftsmanship to life in a celebration of elegance, innovation, and creativity. Designers, including Sole Inspiration, Wadji Design, Marte Egele, Ora Lagos, Gbenga Artsmith, Auth’ Afrique, Aaboux, Lareeyn, and FemiHandbags, unveiled striking collections that fused traditional techniques with bold contemporary styles.

The second day elevated the fair’s impact through sessions focused on critical business fundamentals. The opening workshop, “Mastering the Art of Winning Grants,” delivered by Olugbenga Ogunbowale, the Grant Master, revealed the staggering reality facing African creatives and emphasised major challenges in funding applications, such as self-doubt, poorly written pitches, and the fear of rejection. African SMEs face a $331 billion funding shortfall, with the continent capturing just 2.9% of global creative funding, a mere $58 billion out of a $2 trillion market.

The panel conversation “The Art of Pricing: Cost vs. Craft” addressed one of the most nuanced challenges in the African fashion economy. The panel featured Adegboyega Adebanjo, Lead Advisor, Amethyst and Ashlar Advisory; Ifeyinwa Azubike, Creative Director, The Lady Maker; and Kanyisade Ademuson, Creative Director, Seventh Space. Key insights included Kanyisade Ademuson’s powerful statement:

“Nigerian ’doesn’t mean cheaper. If the quality is there, price with pride. If not, wait until it is.” He added, “You can’t price effectively without understanding every touchpoint of your product’s journey from materials to your business operations.” – emphasising the importance of understanding every touchpoint of a product’s journey from materials to business operations.

An intimate fireside chat with designer Mark Odiete, founder of Trax Apparel, provided insights into building authentic brands with international appeal while maintaining African identity. In his talk

“Making it on My Own Terms,” Odiete emphasised, “You don’t just build a brand—you build trust. That trust must exist within your team, your customers, and most importantly, yourself.”

The Leather Installation, an annual feature of LLF and a dedicated space showcasing stand-out pieces from selected brands and the magic and the versatility of leather, was beautifully curated by Kanyinsade Ademuson of Seventh Space.

The Maker’s Bench, active across both days, offered visitors a hands-on space to learn leathercraft basics from experienced leather experts, Otejiri Ejumabone, founder, HankerandReech and Benjamin Ohepo of Ohepo Leather Craft, reinforcing LLF’s role as a living ecosystem for skills development.

The dedicated Leather Installation, beautifully curated by Kanyinsade Ademuson of Seventh Space, showcased the magic and versatility of the material.

Throughout the two fair days, Schullzz curated a live playlist that underscored the fair’s vibrant energy and innovation.

The event was gracefully hosted by Ronke Giwa-Onafuwa, popularly known as Ronny G.

Sponsored Content