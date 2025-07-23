5,000+ Attendees, 70+ Speakers: Bvndle Rewards Festival Unveils Bold New Platform for Brands and Their Customers

One of the most anticipated events of 2025, the Bvndle Rewards Festival, launched by Bvndle Loyalty, an investee company of VFD Group, is poised to redefine customer appreciation and brand loyalty across Africa.

Taking place on November 14–15, 2025, in Victoria Island, Lagos, the two-day festival will bring together over 5,000 attendees and more than 70 global and regional speakers across business, technology, lifestyle, and culture. From powerhouse CEOs to marketing trailblazers, devoted customers to digital tastemakers, the festival will spark a robust exchange of ideas, creativity, and community, united by one core theme: loyalty that goes beyond transactions.

Described as a “movement in technicolour,” the first-of-its-kind festival will be a playground of immersive brand activations, powerful storytelling, giveaways, thought leadership, live performances, customer appreciation awards, and a high-energy closing concert. All designed to spotlight and celebrate the bond between brands and the customers who believe in them.

Loyalty is not a metric, it’s a relationship, said Ikechukwu Nwaguru, Managing Director of Bvndle Loyalty. In an era where brand trust is becoming harder to earn and even harder to retain, the Bvndle Rewards Festival offers something unique for brands and their customers. We’re creating a world-class experience that puts the spotlight on those relationships – the customers who keep showing up, the brands that consistently deliver, and the communities that turn everyday engagement into something meaningful. This is more than an event; it is a bold movement. It’s our way of saying, ‘we see you, and we celebrate your loyalty in full colour. Nwaguru added.

In a city like Lagos, where everything moves at a rapid pace, Bvndle Rewards Festival provides a moment to reflect, reconnect, and reimagine the future. For brands, it’s an opportunity to engage with high-value audiences in bold new ways. For customers, it’s a chance to be recognized and rewarded not just as buyers, but as believers.

Organizers have teased a lineup of heavyweight speakers and surprise guests from boardroom leaders to cultural icons. The full roster, along with ticketing and sponsorship information, will be revealed in the coming weeks.

For details and updates on how to join the waitlist, visit the festival website and follow on Instagram.

