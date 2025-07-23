Through the Lens of Art and Narrative: Meet Loba, a Nigerian Visual Storyteller

In a world saturated with images, some photographers still manage to create work that lingers and is deeply rooted in the minds of people. One such amazing visual storyteller is Tobi Oluwarotimi, professionally known as Loba, a Nigerian portrait and advertising photographer whose work is rapidly gaining attention for its striking balance of creativity, artistry, and authenticity.

Loba’s journey behind the camera began in 2014 as a quiet fascination, capturing sunsets and everyday beauty with his phone. While still in school, a chance decision to accompany a friend to a makeup artist interview led to a life-changing encounter. There, he met Motayo, who generously lent him a camera for three months. That experience deeply shaped his approach to photography, giving him the tools to explore his creativity more intentionally. But it wasn’t until 2016, when a spontaneous portrait session with his sister went viral, that Loba truly recognised his gift, which is using photography to tell powerful human stories and spark imagination.

“I’ve always loved telling stories,” Loba says. “Portrait photography lets me do that through people by capturing their emotions, expressions, and experiences. Advertising photography challenges me in a different way, to bring a brand’s vision to life while still staying creative.”

Inspired deeply by Nigerian culture and history as well as our lives, our colours, textures, and expressions, it shows in every frame. From commissioned campaigns to quiet portraits, Loba’s work consistently tells stories that feel both grounded and emotionally rich.

He credits his upbringing and shows like Nat Geo World for fuelling his love for visual storytelling, particularly the type that reflects and preserves African memory. What makes Loba stand out is his ability to fuse the personal and professional.

Now, with a new project on the horizon, Loba is hitting the road across West Africa and other continents as a travel storyteller to document the culture, history, and spirit of its people. This journey is a personal one for Loba, and he hopes it contributes to the wider archive of African stories that are told from within, not outside.

Whether it’s a fashion-forward campaign or a quiet portrait framed by natural light, Loba’s photography offers more than just a visual moment; it offers a feeling, a truth, a connection.

As the visual arts continue to shape cultural narratives and commerce, talents like Loba remind us that the camera, in the right hands, becomes more than a tool. It becomes a vessel of memory, beauty, and meaning. For more information, visit the website and Instagram

