Konga Hails Impact of Radio Arm in Expanding E-Commerce Footprint

Melvin Onochie, Head of E-Commerce, Konga, and Ifeoma Ajumobi, Head, Konga Communications.

Speaking on The Market Square, the premier business and entrepreneurship program on Konga103.7FM, Melvin Onochie, Head of E-Commerce at Konga, highlighted the station’s strategic role in driving awareness, customer confidence, and ecosystem visibility.

Konga103.7FM is a heartbeat of the Konga Group. It has become the platform through which we inform, engage, and connect with millions of Nigerians daily. Retailers, customers, SMEs, and families alike, Onochie said.

He emphasized that the growth of the Konga ecosystem, a dynamic blend of e-commerce, logistics, digital payments, and media, is impossible to separate from the station’s influence.

Trust is built through consistent communication, and Konga103.7FM has been instrumental in sharing our story, our values, and our solutions. When a customer hears about Starlink discounts or free shipping on-air, they know it’s backed by a credible source, he added.

To commemorate the anniversary, Konga is offering exclusive deals on Starlink products, including free nationwide delivery, as part of a broader customer appreciation campaign. Onochie also noted that Konga’s technological backbone is matched by the dedication of its staff and the transparency made possible by Konga103.7FM’s continuous engagement.

Our customers now pay millions upfront, not just for products, but because they trust the ecosystem. It’s a trust nurtured over time, and Konga103.7FM has been central in building that relationship, he stated.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Konga FM103.7FM

