Noble-Eagle Industries Rolls Out Women’s Skills Initiative in Owo, Ondo State

Noble-Eagle Industries concludes the first pilot of its Women’s Skills Initiative, empowering 50 women in Owo, Ondo State, with soap-making skills to drive entrepreneurship and economic independence. As part of Project Nourish Africa, the program equips women with hands-on skills, business knowledge, and market readiness to contribute to Nigeria’s MSME sector.

Noble-Eagle Industries, a proud Member of Johnvents Group, has unveiled a new Women’s Skills Initiative designed to significantly strengthen female entrepreneurship in Owo, Ondo State. The company has successfully concluded the inaugural pilot of this initiative, which empowered 50 women in the region with practical soap-making skills, ultimately aiming to drive greater entrepreneurship and financial autonomy.

As a key part of the broader Project Nourish Africa, the program provides women with comprehensive training in hands-on skills, essential business knowledge, and crucial market readiness to help them make a meaningful contribution to Nigeria’s MSME sector.

Noble-Eagle Industries Limited, an FMCG subsidiary of Johnvents Group, has successfully concluded the first pilot of its Women’s Skills Initiative, empowering women in Owo, Ondo State. This initiative, a key component of the group’s CSR initiative, Project Nourish Africa, is designed to equip women with practical skills, enabling them to achieve financial independence, create sustainable businesses, and drive socio-economic development.

Since its inception in 2023, Project Nourish Africa has been focused on investing in communities, empowering individuals, and fostering economic opportunities that lead to lasting change. The first pilot, which began with 50 women in Owo, Ondo State, aimed to provide women with hands-on skills and market-driven knowledge in soap-making techniques for bath, laundry, and liquid soaps.



Speaking at the program, Ademola Atolagbe, Managing Director of Noble-Eagle Industries, commented, Our goal is to empower women in remote areas to become entrepreneurs, driving growth in Nigeria’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. This program is a step toward fostering a new generation of women entrepreneurs who are not only driving change within their families but also creating job opportunities and contributing to the larger MSME sector. We have started with 50 women and are committed to expanding this initiative in the future to reach even more women across Nigeria.”



The program, conducted through a series of interactive workshops, covered critical areas such as soap-making techniques for bath, laundry, and liquid soaps, understanding chemical components and safety protocols in soap-making, business management skills for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and packaging, branding, and market-readiness training.

As these skilled artisans enter the workforce, they are now equipped with the essential tools and knowledge to build sustainable businesses. The Noble-Eagle Women’s Skills Initiative is laying the foundation for a more inclusive economy by providing women with the resources they need to thrive as entrepreneurs, thus contributing to the growth and diversification of Nigeria’s MSME sector.



Sponsored Content