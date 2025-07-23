Connect with us

Access Bank UK Polo: Elegance and Empathy Co-exist to Drive Real Change

4 hours ago

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Thomas Tuchel, Mstr Ogbonna and Adamu Atta

Recently, the Guards Polo Club in Windsor played host to a gathering characterised by sophistication and refinement. Attendees donned couture attire, engaged in conversation over drinks, and observed the polo matches on the well-maintained grounds. However, beyond the visual appeal and elegance, the event was distinguished by its underlying sense of purpose.

That was the Access Bank UK Polo Day, an annual event that has grown from a celebration of sport and style into a life-changing initiative. For many, the real highlight of the day wasn’t the match, but the mission.

More Than a Social Event

Organised by Access Bank UK in partnership with Fifth Chukker and UNICEF, the Polo Day has become a fixture on the global polo and philanthropy calendar. It’s not just about elegance. It’s about impact. Each year, financiers, diplomats, captains of industry, and changemakers gather, not just to raise glasses, but to raise futures.

Justin Maria, Renald Theuma and Ernest Law

Raising Futures Through Education

Proceeds from the event are dedicated to funding essential education projects in Northern Nigeria, including the ongoing construction of 60 new classrooms after 60 were completed last year. Following the completion of 120 classroom blocks, Access Bank and its partners are committed to adding extra resources to make education more inclusive for vulnerable children. Many current beneficiaries were previously at risk of being excluded.

Stories That Matter

During the polo event, representatives from Access Bank UK, UNICEF, and Fifth Chukker presented significant accounts highlighting children attending school, enhanced conditions for youth, and communities experiencing renewed optimism. These narratives underscored that each polo match, each toast, and every contribution is making a tangible difference in the lives of individuals.

Yes, the event remains a celebration of style and elegance. But its true beauty lies in its heart. One guest captured it perfectly, saying, “This isn’t just polo; this is purpose in motion.”

Florent Venturini, Sangeeta Assomul, Jean Hass and Vincent Hass

At a time when extravagance often dominates headlines, the Access Bank UK Polo Day shows what it means to give back with grace. It is proof that we can enjoy the finer things in life while making a real difference.

A Future Built on Compassion

Today, thousands of children are learning, growing, and dreaming because of what happens each year on that polo field in Windsor. That is the true legacy of Access Bank UK Polo Day—not just a stylish event, but a powerful force for good.

As the event ended at Windsor and the guests made their way home, the impact of the day remained. Somewhere in Northern Nigeria, a child is walking into a classroom because people chose to care.

Paul Usoro and Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II

Ngozi and Uche Orji

Aisha and Gbenga Oyebode

Gabriel and Godrey Ogbechie with Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede

Bolaji Agbede

Ayo Olashoju, Jamie Simmons and Seyi Kumapayi

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Adolfo Cambiaso and Adamu Atta.

Lorna and John Holland

Olutayo Ayeni and Admiral Dele Ezeoba

Ofovwe and Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede

Roosevelt Ogbonna

Mariam and William Tewiah

Kemi DaSIilva-Ibru, Tola Adegbite, Ngozi Orji, Titi Ogunbanjo and Ayo Amusan

David Morley & Esther Hunt

Aigbovbioise and Funke Aig-Imoukhuede

Ofovwe and Renuan Aig-Imoukhuede

Anita Ibru and daughters

Ronald Buijk & Marriette van Reeuwijk

Mohammed Umar Bago, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, and Dikko Umar Radda

Related Topics:
