Kontessa Celebrates 25 Years of Style, Legacy, and Tenacity with Star-Studded Anniversary Celebration!

Renowned luxury shoe and bag brand, Kontessa, marked its 25th anniversary in grand style on Friday, July 18th, with an elegant celebration held at 16 Musa Yar’adua Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Themed “25 Years of Style – Celebrating the Kontessa Legacy,” the evening brought together high-profile dignitaries, fashion enthusiasts, clients, and friends of the brand to honor Kontessa’s enduring impact on the Nigerian fashion landscape.

The event was hosted by the brand’s visionary CEO, Ijeoma Ubosi, and attended by dignitaries and notable personalities including Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, his wife Margaret Obi, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, who offered a heartfelt prayer. The celebration brought together long-time customers, industry leaders, and friends of the brand for an evening of inspiration, music, and style.

The celebration kicked off with a thanksgiving session and a powerful ministration by Pastor Jude Nwoko, followed by a welcome address and a heartfelt session titled “Conversations with Kontessa,” where Ubosi shared her inspiring entrepreneurial journey and the vision that has guided Kontessa over the last two and a half decades.

A highlight of the evening was the panel discussion, “The Kontessa Code:Attributes of Exceptional Leaders,” moderated by Ifunaya Igwe, featuring influential speakers such as Audrey Joe Ezigbo, and Helen Ofili In a remarkable moment, Adesua Dozie, Counsel and Company Secretary NNPC Limited delivered a powerful tribute to Kontessa’s legacy and introduced the much-anticipated 25th Anniversary Kontessa Limited Edition Collection, which was unveiled to an enthusiastic audience.

Musical performances added to the night’s glamour, with the Loud Urban Choir delivering an electrifying set that culminated in a joyful tribute to the CEO. The night reached a fever pitch when ”Mr. P”, of P-Square took the stage with a thrilling performance, keeping guests on their feet in celebration.

The event also featured awards and recognitions, honoring long-serving staff, loyal customers, and top-performing sales personnel. A raffle draw, a comedy interlude by Dan D’Humorous, and a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony further enlivened the evening.

In her closing remarks, Ijeoma Ubosi expressed deep gratitude to Kontessa’s community of supporters, team members, and clients who have been instrumental to the brand’s journey. She noted,

This is not just a celebration of our past, but a bold step into the next era of timeless style, excellence, and innovation.

Kontessa’s 25th anniversary was more than a party, it was a statement of legacy, resilience, and what it means to lead with vision, class, and purpose in the African fashion industry.

To shop the Anniversary collection, kindly visit @thekontessashop on instagram or any of the walk-in stores: 13 Agoro Odiyan street, vi Lagos, cappador Galaxy mall, Wuse 2, Abuja, Nigeria.

