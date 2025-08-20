FLAC Partners with NICRAT, Unveils “Friends of FLAC” for Stronger Cancer Advocacy

On June 27, 2025, at the #FLAC2025 pre-event held at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, FLAC formalized a landmark partnership with the Nigerian Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT). The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed in the presence of FLAC members, NICRAT leadership, Roche representatives, and key health sector stakeholders, commits both parties to strengthening Nigeria’s cancer response across four pillars: awareness campaigns, policy advocacy, community mobilization, and capacity building for advocacy.

The agreement paves the way for joint programming, survivor-centered campaigns, grassroots sensitization, policy dialogues, and tailored training for state-level cancer advocates. By integrating culturally relevant messaging and fostering data-driven engagement, FLAC and NICRAT aim to close critical gaps in cancer awareness and access. The MoU signing took place during FLAC’s leadership transition, with H.E. Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu handing over the Chairperson role to H.E. Barr. Chioma Hope Uzodimma, supported by H.E. Hajiya Lami Ahmadu Fintiri as Vice Chairperson and H.E. Bamidele Abiodun as Treasurer. Other FLAC members present included H.E. Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello, H.E. Dr. Linda Ayade, H.E. Olufunsho Amosun, and H.E. Eunice Ortom. On June 28, 2025, FLAC hosted a memorable Advocacy Dinner at the same venue, bringing together First Ladies, survivors, healthcare professionals, faith leaders, private sector partners, and civil society representatives. The evening featured red carpet interviews, survivor-led discussions, cultural performances, and goodwill messages from development partners.

Highlights included the moving “Radiant Resilience” panel, a keynote from H.E. Dorothy Nyong’o of Kenya on First Lady-led cancer initiatives, and the premiere of the FLAC Impact Video documenting the coalition’s milestones.

The night also witnessed the official launch of “Friends of FLAC”, introduced by H.E. Dr. Amina Bello, to recognize and engage influential advocates committed to cancer prevention and support. The inaugural inductees included Imam Fuad Adeyemi and Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, who emphasized the role of faith and compassion in cancer care. Additional features included the screening of the cervical cancer documentary “What I Don’t Know Won’t Kill Me”, a pre-recorded message from Dr. Miriam Mutebi on breast cancer advocacy, and an emotional fireside chat with survivors moderated by H.E. Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, who also honored Dr. Bagudu’s leadership.

Together, these two days underlined FLAC’s commitment to uniting subnational leadership, survivor voices, and strategic partnerships in the fight against cancer. With NICRAT’s technical expertise, the expanded advocacy base through “Friends of FLAC,” and a renewed leadership team, FLAC is poised to scale its impact and help Nigeria meet national and global goals for cancer control and universal health coverage.

