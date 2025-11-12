Medicaid Cancer Foundation Disburses ₦100m to 60 Cancer Patients Across Nigeria

The Medicaid Cancer Foundation has disbursed ₦100m to 60 cancer patients across Nigeria to support their treatment under its Access to Care initiative.



According to a statement issued by the foundation on Tuesday, the disbursement was announced during an event at the foundation’s headquarters in Abuja.



The Founder, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, who is also a board member of the Union for International Cancer Control, said the initiative was aimed at addressing gaps in early detection and access to affordable treatment, especially in rural areas.



“Cancer patients are suffering in silence, many undiagnosed and untreated. Our motivation is to change that reality by driving awareness, advocating for a stronger health insurance system, and ensuring early screening for cancers such as breast, cervical, and prostate cancer,” she said.



She said the ₦100m was raised through the foundation’s 11th annual WalkAway Cancer campaign and would fund surgeries, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and psychosocial support for beneficiaries.



Bagudu commended the Tinubu administration for establishing six new cancer centres and the Cancer Health Fund under the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment, but said more investment was required.



“A woman diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in Nigeria needs about ₦25m to get cured. So, ₦100m may sound huge, but when you consider treatment costs, it barely covers four full cases. We must invest more in prevention, early diagnosis, and health insurance coverage,” she said.



According to the statement, the Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event, said the initiative reflected the importance of private sector partnerships in healthcare delivery.



“We’re not just here to disburse ₦100m; we are here to give hope. This partnership between the government and the private sector is helping to bring healthcare closer to the people. The Tinubu administration has increased the national health budget from 3 per cent in 2023 to 5.2 per cent in 2025 to prioritise healthcare and cancer care,” he said.



He commended the foundation for its humanitarian work and urged other organisations to adopt similar models.



The Director of Standards and Quality Assurance at the National Health Insurance Authority, Dr Yakubu Agada-Amade, said partnerships with groups like Medicaid had improved the management of high-cost diseases through insurance.



“We’ve treated over 240 cancer patients so far through collaborations. Early detection is improving, and we’re now seeing more stage one and stage two cases, which is encouraging,” he said.



The statement also noted that the Director-General of the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment, Prof Usman Malami, said the Federal Government had earmarked ₦200m for cancer funding in 2025, noting that contributions from civil society organisations were helping to reach more patients.



Cancer survivors who attended the event shared their experiences.



A breast cancer survivor and member of the Network of People Impacted by Cancer in Nigeria, Mrs Gloria Chinio Oku, said, “Cancer has taken a lot from me—money, relationships, even confidence. But it has also made me an advocate. Seeing someone like Dr Bagudu doing what should be done gives me hope that we are not alone.”



Another survivor, Mr Omonade Jacob Ochuco, 49, who was treated for male breast cancer, said, “Men get breast cancer too. I’ve spent over ₦17m so far, and it’s been tough. But through this journey, I’ve found a voice. My advocacy project, It All Starts with a Lump, is to tell men that early detection saves lives.”



He called on the government and development partners to increase support for cancer patients and address stigma.



Shinkafi-Bagudu said the foundation remained committed to advancing cancer awareness, screening, and patient support until “no Nigerian dies needlessly from a preventable or treatable cancer.”



The event featured a survivors’ panel, a fireside chat with breast cancer patients, and the launch of the Medicaid Cancer Foundation Circle, held alongside activities marking the November 17 Cervical Cancer Elimination Day of Action.



Founded around 2009 by Dr Zainab Shinkafi‑Bagudu, the Medicaid Cancer Foundation has become a prominent non-governmental organisation supporting cancer prevention, screening and patient-support services across Nigeria.



Cancer remains a leading cause of death in Nigeria, with an estimated 120,000 new cases and over 78,000 deaths recorded annually, according to data from the Global Cancer Observatory.