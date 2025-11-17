Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable and treatable cancers, yet it still claims far too many lives each year. It’s no wonder the World Health Organisation (WHO) has dedicated today, 17th November, as World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day.

Today marks the first-ever World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day — established by the World Health Assembly — a significant turning point in the global movement to end a cancer that is preventable. This builds on growing momentum around the world, as countries and partners roll out large-scale HPV vaccination drives, broaden access to screening and treatment, and push forward efforts to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health threat.

The theme Act Now: Eliminate Cervical Cancer underscores an urgent truth: cervical cancer, the fourth most common cancer among women, claims more than 350,000 lives every year. Yet it is a disease we already have the tools to eliminate.

In October, when BellaNaija raised awareness on HPV and its strong link to cervical cancer through the #StopHPVForHer campaign, we emphasized that cervical cancer is preventable and the need for regular tests and screenings, such as Pap smears, while encouraging parents and guardians to vaccinate their children against HPV-related cancers.

Through online conversations, digital explainers, radio and television interviews, and everyday conversations, we created a space where women could learn, ask questions, and understand what HPV really means and why its link to cervical cancer, one of the most preventable forms of cancer, is something every woman should know. With interviews with medical experts, survivor stories, and easy-to-understand explainer content, we helped women understand the steps they can take to protect themselves. The campaign highlighted that vaccination, regular screening, and early detection are not just life-saving, they are within reach for every woman. Follow the conversation here and here.

The conversation doesn’t have to end here. Across the world, countries are taking bold steps to fight cervical cancer — from rolling out nationwide HPV vaccination programmes to expanding access to screening and treatment services. Nigeria is no exception. In recent years, the Federal Government has introduced the HPV vaccine into the national routine immunisation schedule for children, making prevention more accessible than ever and strengthening the country’s long-term cancer control efforts.

Alongside these national efforts, several non-governmental organisations are at the forefront of the fight, bringing life-saving screening, treatment, and education directly to women across the country:

Founded by Dr Omolola Salako, Sebeccly’s TimeToScreen initiative runs community screening outreaches and public education on breast and cervical cancer. The programme has reached tens of thousands of women, providing screening, early detection services, and follow-up support. Sebeccly also partners with local health authorities and runs digital awareness campaigns to extend its reach.

Under Dr Zainab Shinkafi–Bagudu, Medicaid has been a major force in cancer advocacy and vaccine introduction efforts in Nigeria. The foundation has supported HPV vaccination rollout and broader prevention work; reporting and expert commentary credit advocacy efforts (including contributions from Medicaid leadership) with helping get the HPV vaccine into Nigeria’s national programme, which has already protected over 13 million girls through national campaigns and partnerships.

Founded by Runcie C.W. Chidebe, Project Pink Blue runs Nigeria’s first patient navigation programme and operates a toll-free cancer information line (08000CANCER). The organisation provides free screening, trains health workers, and runs projects that improve pain, palliative care and patient support for women with gynaecologic cancers.

Since 2017, Quinta Health has been bringing screening services to underserved communities across Nigeria. Led by Dr. Adewumi Babatunde Enoch, the organisation combines outreach with follow-up care to ensure lasting impact. Quinta Health has reached thousands of women directly and has also worked in partnership with state governments and foundations to establish screening centres.

EMAC Cervical Cancer Foundation (Exquisite Magazine Cancer Care Foundation)

Founded by Tewa Onasanya, EMAC runs the annual #SmearIt campaigns and Smearathon events offering free cervical screening and follow-up care. The foundation regularly stages community screening days and awareness walks, and has partnered with organisations to expand free screening access in Lagos and other states.

These organisations were also instrumental in sharing their medical expertise during the #StopHPVForHer Campaign.

Today, on World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day, we are reminded to press forward with cervical cancer elimination efforts. To continue the conversation. To encourage people to get regular screenings. To protect our health and protect the world from cervical cancer. Cervical cancer is preventable, treatable, and beatable.