Johnny Drille Shares the Cutest Family Photos to Celebrate Daughter’s 2nd Birthday

These photos shared by Johnny Drille and his wife, Rima Tahini Ighodaro, to celebrate their daughter Amaris’ second birthday are making us smile from ear to ear.

In a soft, cream-hued setting that feels both cozy and artfully styled, the couple and their little girl sit together on a plush sofa, framed by muted modern artwork and a touch of greenery. There’s something quietly beautiful about this intimate family moment — the kind that makes you pause and just appreciate the simple joys of home and family.

Rima looks serene in a flowing white outfit, her wavy hair accented with soft floral touches, while Johnny keeps things relaxed in a textured white sweater. Between them, Amaris steals the scene in a sweet white dress, her tiny bows and bright gaze reminding us exactly why her parents are beaming with pride.

Johnny’s caption says it all: “Happy 2nd birthday to our precious Amaris. Watching you grow has been the greatest joy of our lives. Every smile you give, every new word you learn, every little moment with you reminds us of how blessed we are to be your parents. We love you endlessly, Dada and Mama ❤️✨”

