Johnny Drille Shares the Cutest Family Photos to Celebrate Daughter's 2nd Birthday

World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day Reminds Us to Press Forward with Elimination Efforts

OffAir Show with Gbemi & Toolz Take Us Inside Lagos’ Most Exclusive Luxury Spots

Asake Is in His Style Era and His GQ Man of the Year Look Proves It

Michael Jackson's Biopic Trailer Becomes Most-Watched in History With 116 Million Views

Akanchawa Baddie Energy: Lilian Afegbai’s Birthday Look Is Everything

Champion Style Alert! Boluwatife Balogun Nails His Iconic All-Black Look

These Spirit Tunnel Dances from Burna Boy, Queen Latifah & Megan Thee Stallion Have Us Smiling Hard!

From Vibrant Lagos to Dreamy Barbados: BN’s Damilola Brings You the GUBA Awards 2025 Experience

BN's Funmilola Takes Cotonou for SIMA 2025 to Celebrate Francophone African Music & Creativity

From smiles to snuggles, these family photos of Johnny Drille, Rima, and Amaris perfectly celebrate her second birthday.
2 hours ago

 on

These photos shared by Johnny Drille and his wife, Rima Tahini Ighodaro, to celebrate their daughter Amaris’ second birthday are making us smile from ear to ear.

In a soft, cream-hued setting that feels both cozy and artfully styled, the couple and their little girl sit together on a plush sofa, framed by muted modern artwork and a touch of greenery. There’s something quietly beautiful about this intimate family moment — the kind that makes you pause and just appreciate the simple joys of home and family.

Rima looks serene in a flowing white outfit, her wavy hair accented with soft floral touches, while Johnny keeps things relaxed in a textured white sweater. Between them, Amaris steals the scene in a sweet white dress, her tiny bows and bright gaze reminding us exactly why her parents are beaming with pride.

Johnny’s caption says it all: “Happy 2nd birthday to our precious Amaris. Watching you grow has been the greatest joy of our lives. Every smile you give, every new word you learn, every little moment with you reminds us of how blessed we are to be your parents. We love you endlessly, Dada and Mama ❤️✨”

See more photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Johnny Drille (@johnnydrille)

