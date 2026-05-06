Heineken House Experience: Multi-Sensory Consumer Experience Hot Air Balloons, UEFA , Formula 1 And Live Music

Lagos came alive on May 3 as Heineken delivered a bold, high-energy showcase at “A Day With Thibaut,” the inaugural event of the Heineken House Experience. Hosted at the iconic Ilubirin, the experience marked the start of a multi-day activation designed to bring fans together through sport, music, and immersive premium experiences.

The day opened with the unveiling of the groundbreaking Hot Air Balloon by the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc., Thibaut Boidin. The unveiling signalled the start of a unique fan journey timed to coincide with the high-stakes semi-final stage of the UEFA Champions League and F1 Miami Grand Prix.

The Heineken House Experience drew key stakeholders from Nigerian Breweries Plc, as well as esteemed guests, influencers, and loyal fans. Hosted by the ever-charismatic Darey Art Alade, the night began with a stirring orchestral performance, followed by an in-depth overview of the experience from the Corporate Affairs Director at Nigerian Breweries Plc, Uzo Odenigbo.

In his welcome address, Thibaut Boidin highlighted the scale and ambition behind the experience, spotlighting the unprecedented nature of the Hot Air Balloon activation, the Formula 1 moments, and the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, all designed to showcase Heineken’s commitment to championing memorable, premium fan experiences.

The night’s entertainment had an electrifying performance by the Awanjo dancers, followed by a standout comedy set from Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, whose performance filled the room with laughter. The LOUD Urban Choir kept the momentum going with a powerful musical set that had guests on their feet.

At the heart of the evening was a live screening of the Formula 1 Grand Prix, where fans and enthusiasts gathered to witness the adrenaline-fueled race. Guests enjoyed chilled drinks and curated dishes while connecting over the thrill of the sport in a vibrant, high-energy atmosphere.



The excitement reached new heights when Johnny Drille took the stage, delivering a captivating performance of his biggest hits. His soulful set created one of the night’s defining moments, elevating the energy in a way only a Heineken experience can.

The evening closed on a high note as Darey Art Alade returned to the stage for a memorable performance, followed by closing remarks from Sarah Agha, the Marketing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc., who thanked guests for an unforgettable celebration of premium entertainment. With DJ Deluxe on the decks, the night ended on an electrifying high.

“The Heineken House Experience is especially meaningful to us because Nigerian consumers are true global trendsetters. Hosting this in Nigeria reflects both who Nigerians are and how important this market is to us. We wanted to deliver something exceptional—an experience that matches that energy and influence. That’s why we curated a full-scale lineup, from the Hot Air Balloon experience to Formula 1 racing moments and the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Our goal was to create something bold, immersive, and truly unforgettable for Nigerians,” said Thibaut Boidin.

Following this successful debut, the experience continues on May 5, 6, and 9 at Ilubirin, Lagos, building momentum for what is shaping up to be one of the season’s most talked-about events. From Hot Air Balloon rides above Lagos to high-energy fan experiences, the Heineken House Experience promises four days of live sports, music, and fresh ways for fans to connect.

As the journey unfolds, Heineken invites fans to step into something truly different, an experience that goes beyond the ordinary and turns every moment into something worth remembering.

This is your invitation to experience Lagos like never before. Register here to be a part of the experience and follow @heinekenng on Instagram for all official updates.

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