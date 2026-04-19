Goldberg Launches ‘Back to Bar’, Giving 10 Fans the Chance to Watch the Super Eagles Live in the UK and Lisbon

Goldberg Lager Beer has unveiled Back to Bar, a new consumer campaign built around how Nigerians already experience football: in bars, with friends, and in real time.

The campaign was introduced at a press briefing held at the Lagos Brewery Bar on Friday, April 17, where media, football enthusiasts, and respected voices in the game gathered for its official launch. Former Super Eagles players, including Friday Elahor, Victor Agali, Ifeanyi Udeze, Jonathan Akpobore, Precious Dede, and Ebi Onome, were in attendance, reinforcing the brand’s long-standing connection to football culture in Nigeria.

At its core, Back to Bar is designed to be straightforward. Consumers who purchase two bottles of Goldberg at participating bars receive instant airtime rewards and qualify for weekly raffle draws. Over the course of the campaign, ten winners will earn all-expense-paid trips to the United Kingdom or Lisbon to watch the Super Eagles live.

The structure reflects a deliberate choice: keep the mechanics simple, the rewards immediate, and the process transparent. For a category where trust and participation are closely linked, the campaign leans into visibility, making it easy for consumers to understand how it works and what they stand to gain.

Speaking at the launch, Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Kunle Aroyehun, said the campaign was shaped by current consumer realities.

“We understand what it means to go to a bar right now. People are more intentional with how they spend, but they still want to enjoy football and the moments that come with it. Back to Bar is our way of meeting that reality. If someone is already making that choice at a participating bar, then it should feel worthwhile from the first two bottles. There is instant value, and beyond that, a real opportunity to experience football at a completely different level. What matters to us is that people can see how it works and trust it.”

Also speaking, Head of Marketing Communications, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sandra Amachree, noted that the campaign is rooted in how football is experienced locally.

“Football in Nigeria is not something people experience occasionally; it is part of everyday life. And for many fans, that experience is shaped in bars. What we are doing with Back to Bar is recognising that space for what it truly is, not just a place to watch the game, but where fan culture is formed and shared. Our role is to support that culture in a way that feels natural. When you get that right, the brand is no longer separate from the experience; it becomes part of it.”

The campaign has now rolled out across participating bars nationwide, with weekly draws and real-time winner announcements designed to keep participation visible and easy to follow.

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