Gospel Artiste Mike Abdul Shares Great Moments at Konga103.7 FM

Konga103.7 FM continues to position itself as Lagos’ go-to platform for meaningful conversations, commerce and hit music.

The station welcomed celebrated gospel artist Mike Abdul for an exclusive session on JuiceBox with Freddy JJ and Vicksolute and the chemistry between guest and the OAP’s made for an unforgettable experience.



JuiceBox with Freddy JJ and Vicksolute has earned its reputation as the kind of show where guests feel comfortable enough to open up, and Mike Abdul was no exception. In a conversation that flowed effortlessly, the gospel veteran reflected on his journey from Midnight Crew to a thriving solo career, sharing the stories, lessons, and faith that have shaped him into one of Nigeria’s most distinctive voices in gospel music.



His unique blend of gospel and Fuji, a sound rooted in culture and conviction, was just one of the many fascinating threads Freddy JJ pulled on, giving listeners an intimate look at the man behind the music.



The conversation went beyond music. Mike Abdul spoke on nurturing the next generation of artists through Spaghetti Records, the importance of staying grounded in faith amid public life, and what it truly means to balance ministry with the business of music.

Mike Abdul had a great time dancing to his all-time hit song “Ojoro” with the KongaFM family. Ifeoma Ajumobi, Head of KongaTV and Konga103.7FM, congratulated him for his huge positive impact on the music industry and his upcoming releases.



From industry veterans to rising stars, Konga103.7 FM has become the platform that artists, business leaders, and changemakers trust to tell their stories. Mike Abdul‘s visit is a testament to that, and there is plenty more to come.



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BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Konga.