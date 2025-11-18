Connect with us

AFRIFF 2025 Globe Awards Highlights Africa’s Cinema and Cultural Excellence

When Heritage Meets Artistry: The Macallan Toasts 10 Years of The LadyMaker

David Oyelowo, Uche Pedro, MI, Davido & More Share Insights into the Film Industry at AFRIFF 2025

Beiersdorf Strengthens Commitment to Mental Well-being with ₦96.6 Million Support to SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria

Augustsecrets Advocates for Healthier Nutrition with Jaden's Pop-Up

The Anniversary Collection: Lanre DaSilva Marks 20 Years of Timeless Elegance

The Isimi Lagos Polo Festival Returns With Fashion, Flair & Countryside Luxury

The Funky Brunch Lagos Is Back: The City’s Ultimate Lifestyle Experience Returns This December

Nigerian Bottling Company Reinforces Commitment to Women’s Empowerment at 2025 WIMBIZ Annual Conference

Nigeria Unveils Talent Accelerator to Close Skills Gaps and Drive Economic Development

AFRIFF 2025 Globe Awards highlighted Africa’s cinematic achievements, honouring filmmakers, actors, and cultural contributors.
2 days ago

Lagos was buzzing as the AFRIFF Globe Awards took over the Banquet Hall of the Oriental Hotel in Lekki. It was a night full of glamour, laughter, music, and moments that reminded everyone just how exciting African cinema and culture are right now.

The night kicked off with “Afroculture,” a documentary by Flavour that’s basically a love letter to African creativity. From the very first frame, it set the mood—vibrant, soulful, and full of rhythm.

Then came the Herbert Wigwe Award of Excellence, and the honorees had us cheering. Hollywood star David Oyelowo, music legend Flavour, Principal Secretary to the President Hakeem MuriOkunola, and Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah were celebrated for how they’ve lifted African arts and culture onto the global stage. Big applause all around.

Performances were absolutely electric. A dance troupe had everyone glued to the floor, while students from Bimbo Akintola’s acting class delivered a moving theatrical piece in black minimalist costumes, a beautiful nod to the new wave of African storytelling.

The awards segment was the heart of the evening, spotlighting outstanding films and talents that defined the year in African cinema. Winners included:

  • Audience Choice Awards: Son of the Soil | Chee Keong Cheung | Nigeria
  • Best Feature Film: To Adaego With Love | Nwamaka Chikezie | Nigeria
  • Best International Film: Pasa Faho | Kalu Oji | Australia
  • Best Director: Zoey Martinson | The Fisherman
  • Best Male Performance: Richard Bamgbaye | Aljana
  • Best Female Performance: Michelle Lemuya Ikeny | Nawi
  • Best Screenplay: Brenda Garuba | To Adaego With Love
  • Best Animation: The Travails of Ajadi | Adeoye Adetunji | Nigeria
  • Best Documentary: The Eyes of Ghana | Ben Proudfoot | Ghana
  • Best International Documentary: TUKKI: From Roots to Bayou | Vincent Le Gal, Alune Wade | France, Ghana, Senegal, US
  • Best Documentary Short: Beyond The Screen | Peter Fada Osiughwu | Nigeria, UK
  • Best Short Film: The Day The Heart Died | Russell Oru | Nigeria
  • Best International Short Film: Majini | Joshua Neubert, Victor Muhagachi | Tanzania, United Kingdom
  • Best Student Short: The Labyrinth | Toluwalope Okunade Ebiseni | France

The night ended on a high as the Loud Urban Choir got everyone dancing with their upbeat harmonies. It was the perfect way to wrap a celebration of stories, music, and creativity that keeps Africa on the global stage.

AFRIFF 2025 Globe Awards wasn’t just about trophies. It was about celebrating African creativity—bold, vibrant, and beautifully unstoppable.

See photos from the event

