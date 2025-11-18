AFRIFF 2025 Globe Awards Highlights Africa’s Cinema and Cultural Excellence

Lagos was buzzing as the AFRIFF Globe Awards took over the Banquet Hall of the Oriental Hotel in Lekki. It was a night full of glamour, laughter, music, and moments that reminded everyone just how exciting African cinema and culture are right now.

The night kicked off with “Afroculture,” a documentary by Flavour that’s basically a love letter to African creativity. From the very first frame, it set the mood—vibrant, soulful, and full of rhythm.

Then came the Herbert Wigwe Award of Excellence, and the honorees had us cheering. Hollywood star David Oyelowo, music legend Flavour, Principal Secretary to the President Hakeem Muri–Okunola, and Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah were celebrated for how they’ve lifted African arts and culture onto the global stage. Big applause all around.

Performances were absolutely electric. A dance troupe had everyone glued to the floor, while students from Bimbo Akintola’s acting class delivered a moving theatrical piece in black minimalist costumes, a beautiful nod to the new wave of African storytelling.

The awards segment was the heart of the evening, spotlighting outstanding films and talents that defined the year in African cinema. Winners included:

Audience Choice Awards: Son of the Soil | Chee Keong Cheung | Nigeria

Nigeria Best Feature Film: To Adaego With Love | Nwamaka Chikezie | Nigeria

Nigeria Best International Film: Pasa Faho | Kalu Oji | Australia

Australia Best Director: Zoey Martinson | The Fisherman

The Fisherman Best Male Performance: Richard Bamgbaye | Aljana

Aljana Best Female Performance: Michelle Lemuya Ikeny | Nawi

Nawi Best Screenplay: Brenda Garuba | To Adaego With Love

Best Animation: The Travails of Ajadi | Adeoye Adetunji | Nigeria

Nigeria Best Documentary: The Eyes of Ghana | Ben Proudfoot | Ghana

Ghana Best International Documentary: TUKKI: From Roots to Bayou | Vincent Le Gal, Alune Wade | France, Ghana, Senegal, US

France, Ghana, Senegal, US Best Documentary Short: Beyond The Screen | Peter Fada Osiughwu | Nigeria, UK

Nigeria, UK Best Short Film: The Day The Heart Died | Russell Oru | Nigeria

Nigeria Best International Short Film: Majini | Joshua Neubert, Victor Muhagachi | Tanzania, United Kingdom

Tanzania, United Kingdom Best Student Short: The Labyrinth | Toluwalope Okunade Ebiseni | France

The night ended on a high as the Loud Urban Choir got everyone dancing with their upbeat harmonies. It was the perfect way to wrap a celebration of stories, music, and creativity that keeps Africa on the global stage.

AFRIFF 2025 Globe Awards wasn’t just about trophies. It was about celebrating African creativity—bold, vibrant, and beautifully unstoppable.

