The Top Moments You May Have Missed At The 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards

The 2022 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) Globe Awards touted huge wins and jaw-dropping first-time awards for stars of some of the films of the year.

From Daniel Etim Effiong to Jude Idada, some of the industry’s biggest names were in the room to present and accept awards. Nonzo Bassey, M.I. Abaga, and Yinka Davies entertained the crowd at the plush Lagos Oriental Hotel in Lekki, Lagos, hosted by Bovi and Ketura King.

The annual film festival was sponsored by ICT powerhouse MTN Nigeria as part of its strategy to support the growth of local digital content creation and distribution, and the mobile telecommunications company, in addition to providing VR and gaming stations for festival guests, also live-streamed the award ceremony so fans from all over the world could participate.

Weren’t able to catch the show? No worries, we have you covered! Take a look at some of the night’s top moments below:

Yinka Davies’s Opening Piece

It was a night to celebrate filmmaking and breathtaking performances, and veteran thespian Yinka Davies did not disappoint as she opened with a stellar performance of the Nigerian national anthem, accompanied by an exuberant dance sequence from a troupe.

Nonzo Bassey’s rendition of “Purple Rain”

When actor and singer Nonso Bassey climbed upstage and asked the audience to do a singalong of the famous “Super Story” theme song, most people thought that was all his performance was all about. But then the “La Femme Anjola” star switched things up when he performed the cult classic “Purple Rain” to the surprise and admiration of fans.

Daniel Etim Effiong’s Win

The actor was taken aback by his win, as he admitted when he said he had no idea he had been nominated. As the saying goes, “behind every successful man stands a woman.” Toyosi Etim-Effiong stood by her man on stage, and it was clear from her demeanour, the gleam in her eyes, and the way her face lit up that she is incredibly proud of her husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

Jude Idada Taking Home the Night’s Biggest Award

First-time director Jude Idada did not hide his excitement as his feature film “Kofa” won the prized Best Feature Film award. The prolific author could not stop thanking his cast and crew as his film picked up three awards in total, including Best Screenplay and Best Actor for Daniel Etim Effiong.

M.I’s Closing Act

M.I’s brilliance as an artist has never been in doubt, and when the “Anoti” rapper got on stage to close things at the Globe Awards, he reminded fans once again why he is called Mr Incredible. We see what you did there. MI, Action Film was the ideal song to end a film festival.

You can watch the entire award ceremony here.