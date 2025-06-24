It’s Daniel Etim Effiong’s Birthday! See His Stylish & Soulful Photoshoot

Nollywood is having a birthday moment today. First, Ini Dima–Okojie gave us a dreamy photoshoot that could easily be framed in a gallery. Then Daniel Etim Effiong stepped in with his own vibe—and it’s giving calm, confident, and deeply grounded.

For his photoshoot, Daniel chose simplicity, and it worked. In the photos, he is seated in a wooden chair, dressed in a beige suit with the jacket open. Underneath, he’s wearing a white ribbed tank top, giving the whole look a relaxed twist. He accessorises with a silver bracelet and a wristwatch, and his beard and short haircut are as sharp as ever. The real scene-stealer, though is his huge smile, with his eyes closed like he’s letting the moment fully sink in.

But the most striking part of the post might be his caption. Instead of a standard birthday message, Daniel shared a Bible verse from Exodus:

Then Moses said, “If you don’t personally go with us, don’t make us leave this place. How will anyone know that you look favorably on me—on me and on your people—if you don’t go with us? For your presence among us sets your people and me apart from all other people on the earth.””

‭‭Exodus‬ ‭33‬:‭15‬-‭16‬ ‭NLT‬‬ Happy Birthday Daniel 🥳

