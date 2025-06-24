Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus Shut Down Paris in Matching Gold for ‘II Most Wanted’ Live Debut

Of all the places Beyoncé could have chosen to bring out Miley Cyrus, Paris felt especially perfect. The city has always had a flair for the unexpected, and during her first night at the Stade de France, Beyoncé gave fans a moment they’d been craving for over a year.

Midway through her Juneteenth show, she paused, smiled at the crowd, and said, “I wanted to do something special for you.” “I could not do it without this young lady’s help,” Beyoncé said as Miley ascended upon the stage. “I need y’all to scream and give it up for Ms. Miley!” Then, without much warning, the two launched into “II Most Wanted,” their Grammy-winning duet from “Cowboy Carter,” and the crowd nearly lost it.

Fans have been hoping to see this moment since the song dropped. And of course, it was worth the wait. Beyoncé called herself Miley’s biggest fan and thanked her before the two jumped into a performance that was just awesome.

They both showed up in dazzling gold looks that felt perfectly synced. Beyoncé rocked a custom Rabanne chainmail fringe gold bodysuit with metallic textures and fringe along the hem, paired with fishnet tights and cowboy boots. Miley, on the other hand, wore a Alexander McQueen gold catsuit completely covered in sequins and beadwork, with a high neckline and floor-length confidence. Beyoncé’s hair was parted down the middle in flowing waves, while Miley’s was styled with bangs. The vibe was rock-meets-country, big-stage glam.

See their beautiful photos below