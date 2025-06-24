Connect with us

Music Scoop Style

Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus Shut Down Paris in Matching Gold for ‘II Most Wanted’ Live Debut

Music Scoop

Brandy & Monica Announce First-Ever Joint Tour! 25 Years After The Boy Is Mine

Music Scoop Style

Blue Ivy’s Paris Cowboy Carter Outfit Was Nigerian-Made & It Slayed So Gracefully

Music Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Set Paris Ablaze With Love, Legacy and Silver Sparkle at Cowboy Carter Finale

Music Scoop

Tyla Hosted the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Got Slimed & Still Slayed Every Look

BN TV Music

Ric Hassani Closes Out ‘Lagos Lover Boy’ With Gospel Track “Tuale” | Watch Video

Music Scoop

Anendlessocean’s “Sceptre” EP Will Have You Feeling Like God’s Favourite

Music

Olamide Just Dropped His Album and It’s Giving Big Legacy Energy

BN TV Music

Joeboy Releases the Rooftop Visuals for "Abena" Off His "Viva Lavida" Album

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Mr Eazi in Burgundy Velvet is the Whole Moment at the "F1: The Movie" Premiere

Music

Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus Shut Down Paris in Matching Gold for ‘II Most Wanted’ Live Debut

Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus bring golden glam to Paris with a surprise “II Most Wanted” duet on the Cowboy Carter Tour.
Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Beyoncé/Instagram

Of all the places Beyoncé could have chosen to bring out Miley Cyrus, Paris felt especially perfect. The city has always had a flair for the unexpected, and during her first night at the Stade de France, Beyoncé gave fans a moment they’d been craving for over a year.

Midway through her Juneteenth show, she paused, smiled at the crowd, and said, “I wanted to do something special for you.” “I could not do it without this young lady’s help,” Beyoncé said as Miley ascended upon the stage. “I need y’all to scream and give it up for Ms. Miley!” Then, without much warning, the two launched into “II Most Wanted,” their Grammy-winning duet from “Cowboy Carter,” and the crowd nearly lost it.

Fans have been hoping to see this moment since the song dropped. And of course, it was worth the wait. Beyoncé called herself Miley’s biggest fan and thanked her before the two jumped into a performance that was just awesome.

They both showed up in dazzling gold looks that felt perfectly synced. Beyoncé rocked a custom Rabanne chainmail fringe gold bodysuit with metallic textures and fringe along the hem, paired with fishnet tights and cowboy boots. Miley, on the other hand, wore a Alexander McQueen gold catsuit completely covered in sequins and beadwork, with a high neckline and floor-length confidence. Beyoncé’s hair was parted down the middle in flowing waves, while Miley’s was styled with bangs. The vibe was rock-meets-country, big-stage glam.

See their beautiful photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php