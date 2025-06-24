Anita Ukah, Shaun Okojie & More Came Through with the Fashion at the #BBNaija9 Reunion

Big Brother Naija: No Loose Guard wrapped almost a year ago, but the drama is still very much alive. The cast reunited for the 2025 reunion, hosted by the ever-composed Ebuka Obi–Uchendu, and if you thought things had settled down, think again.

These reunions have become their own genre of reality storytelling, where friendships are redefined, receipts are brought out, and the lines between growth and grudges get blurry. People are doing more than just catching up; they’re confronting everything the cameras didn’t catch and maybe rewriting the narrative, just a little.

Fashion-wise, everyone came correct. The former housemates stepped out in full celebration mode. Lace gowns swept the floor and suits delivered sharp edges. The evening was not only about the conversations, it was also about stye and fashion too.

See their looks below

Victoria Onyenwere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

Toby Forge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toby Forge (@tobyforge)

Fairme David

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairme David (@fairme_david)