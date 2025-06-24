Movies & TV
Anita Ukah, Shaun Okojie & More Came Through with the Fashion at the #BBNaija9 Reunion
BBNaija’s No Loose Guard stars reunited with host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in high fashion.
Big Brother Naija: No Loose Guard wrapped almost a year ago, but the drama is still very much alive. The cast reunited for the 2025 reunion, hosted by the ever-composed Ebuka Obi–Uchendu, and if you thought things had settled down, think again.
These reunions have become their own genre of reality storytelling, where friendships are redefined, receipts are brought out, and the lines between growth and grudges get blurry. People are doing more than just catching up; they’re confronting everything the cameras didn’t catch and maybe rewriting the narrative, just a little.
Fashion-wise, everyone came correct. The former housemates stepped out in full celebration mode. Lace gowns swept the floor and suits delivered sharp edges. The evening was not only about the conversations, it was also about stye and fashion too.
See their looks below
Victoria Onyenwere
View this post on Instagram
Toby Forge
View this post on Instagram
Fairme David
View this post on Instagram
Mayowa Adewumi (Mayor Frosh)
View this post on Instagram
Zion Ogiefa
View this post on Instagram
Samuel Chibuikem Osuji
View this post on Instagram
Shaun Okojie
View this post on Instagram
Chinwe Elibe
View this post on Instagram
Anita Ukah
View this post on Instagram
Nneamaka Mary Nwafor
View this post on Instagram