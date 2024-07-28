14 Pairs, 28 Housemates: Meet the BBNaija Season 9 “No Loose Guard” Dynamic Duos

The highly anticipated Big Brother Naija “No Loose Guard” has officially kicked off, and the spectacular house is already buzzing with energy as the housemates embark on their journey to fame and fortune.

This season’s surprising twist introduces pairs into the mix, promising a thrilling blend of competition, collaboration, and unexpected drama. With 14 pairs – including two sets of twins, a married couple, besties, gym bros, and even a niece and aunt – the dynamics are sure to be explosive.

Big Brother’s house has always been a hotbed of drama, laughter, and unforgettable moments, and this season is poised to be no exception. As the housemates settle in, let’s get to know them better.

Cheka1s (Chizoba and Onyeka)

Relationship: Sisters and best friends

Chizoba (31) Software Developer

Origin: Anambra State

Onyeka (28) Lawyer and Entrepreneur

Origin: Anambra State

Their bond as sisters was formed the minute Onyeka, the younger sister, was born. In Chizoba’s words, “We hit it off from the first day I laid my eyes on her”. As sisters, they sure have their differences, but this doesn’t stop them for having each other’s backs during challenging times.

Relationship rollercoaster:

High point: Fighting for each other and putting each other first.

Low point: Choosing friends and boyfriends over family.

Playful sparks and quirks:

Chizoba’s habit that irritates her sister: She is aggressive when angry and interrupts her sister while speaking.

Onyeka’s habit that irritates Chizoba: She would use her sister’s stuff and scatter it. Being dramatic, expressive, emotional, and very confrontational.

Big Brother ambitions:

Chizoba: She wants to win the money and to experience the thrill of the show.

Onyeka: Apart from winning the money, she wants to showcase her abilities as an entertainer and performer and the show is the perfect platform.

Quote: “We are opposites, we have our differences and disagreements but that’s our greatest strength.”

Nelita (Anita and Nelly)

Relationship: Friends for 9 years

Anita (28) Specialist Practitioner

Origin: Imo State

Queen Nelly (29) Chef and Entertainer

Origin: Abia State

These two met at a beauty pageant audition in Owerri, Imo State and they connected instantly. When Anita won Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) in 2018, Queen Nelly distanced herself because she felt she was no longer in the same “class” as her friend. However, Anita had a pleasant surprise for her. “My stubborn friend didn’t let go, she tried her best to check up on me and always reached out every chance she could”.

Relationship rollercoaster:

High points: Shared dreams, unwavering support, and celebrating Anita’s MBGN win.

Low points: Miscommunication and distance when Anita focused on pageantry.

Playful sparks and quirks:

Anita’s gripe: Procrastinator, peacemaker, the glue that holds them together.

Queen Nelly’s “oops” moments: Slow to respond to messages and quick to get upset.

Big Brother ambitions:

To seize opportunities, showcase their personalities, and embrace the challenge.

Quote:

“We’re the risk-takers this game needs. We’re not afraid of the spotlight, and we are ready to take on any social complexity.”

Shatoria (Shawn and Victoria)

Relationship: Friends for over a year

Victoria: (25) Travel consultant and commercial model

Origin: Imo State

Shaun: (28) Entrepreneur, model and actor

Origin: Edo State

The vibrant nightlife of Dubai gave birth to a strong connection for Victoria and Shaun. Their shared love of travelling and nightlife has created a balanced and enduring friendship.

Relationship rollercoaster:

High point: Victoria’s big achievement of purchasing her second car.

Low point: Navigating through miscommunication and emotional distance when Shaun experienced heartbreak.

Playful sparks and quirks:

Victoria’s gripe: Shaun’s occasional insensitivity.

Shaun’s “oops” moment: Distancing himself from Victoria after experiencing heartbreak.

Big Brother ambitions:

They want to step out of their comfort zones, embrace personal growth, and form connections with diverse personalities.

Quote: “We’ve been rock solid since that night in Dubai.”

Wanni x Handi (Handi and Wanni)

Relationship: Twin sisters and best friends

Wanni and Handi (27) Deejays

Origin: Kaduna State

A sisterhood fuelled by passion, resilience, and an unbreakable bond, Wanni and Handi’s relationship started with sharing the same space in their mother’s womb 27 years ago and it has blossomed into an inseparable bond between the two.

Relationship rollercoaster:

High point: Shared achievements and unwavering support.

Low point: A physical altercation in 2021, a turning point towards calmer conflict resolution.

Sisterly squabbles:

Quirk: Wanni’s insistence on having the last word in arguments.

Pet peeve: Handi’s stubbornness and independent streak.

Big Brother ambitions

To experience the Big Brother house together, entertain viewers with their vibrant energy and authenticity, and compete fiercely for the top prize.

Quote:

“We believe this year is our year to show the world what real entertainment looks like.

Zinwe (Zion and Chinwe)

Relationship: Dating for six months

Chinwe (30) Beauty and Skincare Entrepreneur

Origin: Imo State

Zion (26) Model and Fashion Designer

Origin: Edo State

These two lovebirds met on the eve of a mutual friend’s bachelor party but didn’t talk until after the party moved to the club. “The funny thing is that I made the first move,” Chinwe shares.

Relationship rollercoaster:

High point: Discovering genuine love and becoming each other’s “yin and yang”.

Low point: Initial uncertainties and navigating trust in the early stages.

Playful sparks and quirks:

Chinwe’s gripe: Ziggy’s chronic lateness, especially when hanging with friends.

Zion’s “oops” moment: Ditching a cosy night in for a rainy night out with the boys.

Big Brother ambitions:

Chinwe: Seeking life-changing opportunities and the ultimate prize.

Zion: Ready to embrace the adventure and showcase his vibrant personality.

Quote:

“We’re the confident, charismatic couple this game needs. Bring on the challenges!”

Beta (Tjay and Ben)

Relationship: Friends for six years

Ben (29) Club influencer

Origin: Delta State

Tjay (33) Medical Doctor

Origin: Ogun State

Not your regular kind of friendship … but these two are not just friends, but business partners too. They randomly met on Instagram in 2018 and neither of them knew that one comment would be the beginning of a lasting friendship.

Did we mention that Tjay is quite the polymath? He’s a fine artist and a fashion designer too. Well, Ben comes very close with his acting and club-promoting talents.

Friendship rollercoaster:

High point: Meeting in the UK after years of online friendship.

Low point: Infrequent in-person meetings due to distance.

Personality playbook:

Quirks: Ben is flippant and absent-minded, Tjay is serious. They playfully tease each other about generational differences.

Pet peeves: Ben’s flippancy and absent mindedness can irritate Tjay, while Tjay’s seriousness cam irritate Ben.

Big Brother aspirations:

Tjay: Be a positive role model for Nigerian youth.

Ben: Be himself and gain fans through his authenticity.

Quote: “We will bring dynamism and fun to the house. We will also bring drama and lots of laughs and fun to the house.”

Doublekay (Kassia and Kellyrae)

Relationship: Married for 5 months, together over 9 years

KayXtra (30) Entrepreneur

Origin: Delta State

KellyRae (33) Professional singer

Origin: Delta State

A game of hard-to-get over nine years ago led to a fairy tale story with a happily ever after for DoubleKay. Married since February 2024, the married couple is ready to showcase who they are and what they can do on the biggest platform they know.

Relationship rollercoaster:

High point: When KellyRae proposed in November 2023.

Low point: When KellyRae had an affair with his colleague.

Playful sparks and quirks:

KayXtra’s gripe: KellyRae’s habit of being too nice and considerate to people and their needs.

KellyRae’s “oops” moment: Telling KayXtra he had feelings for the colleague he had an affair with.

Big Brother ambitions:

KayXtra: To show the world that there’s more to her than a beautiful face.

KellyRae: To contribute to creating a good show and showcasing what he has to offer on a big platform.

Quotes:

KayXtra: “I believe there’s more to this beautiful face.”

KellyRae: “I believe all people are gods on Earth.”

Streeze (Toby Force and Mayor Frosh)

Relationship: Friends since 2022

Mayor (24) Media Director/Content Creator

Origin: Oyo State

Toby (27) Content Creator and Dance Artiste

Origin: Ondo State

When these two content creators met, there was an instant connection. They quickly realised they were perfect for each other, creatively and personally.

Relationship rollercoaster:

High point: Discovering their shared passion for content creation and becoming a dynamic duo.

Low point: Almost coming to blows over a girl they both fancied.

Playful sparks and quirks:

Quirks: Mayor is a perfectionist, while Toby is impatient and always in a rushed mood.Pet peeves: Mayor is irritated by Toby’s impatience, while Toby is irritated by Mayor’s perfectionism.

Big Brother aspirations:

Mayor: Wants to show the world his talent and grit through Big Brother Naija, hoping to achieve his dreams.

Toby: Sees Big Brother Naija as a massive platform where he can showcase his talents and personality to the world on a large scale.

Quote:

“We both have similar plans for the future, like travelling and conquering our spaces.”

Tami (Hanid and Toyosi)

Relationship: Best friends for 8 years

Damilola (28) Nightlife PR Manager

Origin: Osun State

Toyosi (26) Beautician

Origin: Osun State

A perfect picture taken at a Lagos TV event in 2016 led to a solid sisterhood for these self-proclaimed twins. Damilola not only took a photo that Toyosi loved, but she also managed to calm ­­­­­­­ anxiety, making her a keeper.

Relationship rollercoaster:

High point: Taking a big decision to live together and start their businesses.

Low point: Blue ticking each other for two weeks over what they now regard as a non-issue.

Playful sparks and quirks:

Toyosi’s gripe: Damilola’s unnecessary arguments with strangers, but always with ‘justification’.

Big Brother ambitions:

Damilola: To showcase her personality, connect with diverse people, and flaunt her cooking skills.

Toyosi: To reveal her authentic self, engage with others, and embrace new experiences.

Quote:

“We’re the dynamic duo who bring the fun, the drama, and the realness. Get ready for a friendship like no other!”

Mbadiwe Twins (Ozee and Ocee)

Relationship: Identical twins

Ocee and Ozee (37) Lawyers, Entertainers, Entrepreneurs

Origin: Imo State

These two are bound by blood and shaped by life. Their journey began together in their mother’s womb. As identical twins, they have an unbreakable connection.

Relationship rollercoaster:

High point: Achieving Masters’ degrees together and solidifying their brotherhood.

Low point: Forced separation due to living in different cities.

Playful sparks and quirks:

Quirk: Ozee takes a long time to get ready, which irritates his brother.

Pet peeve: Ocee’s strong opinions can sometimes annoy Ozee.

Big Brother ambitions:

Mbadiwe twins: To challenge themselves, showcase their personalities, entertain, and inspire others.

Quote: “We are twins. The glue is divided into two. We’ve been stuck together since we were born.”

Aces (Topher and Sooj)

Relationship: Friends for one year

Sooj (23): Communications Specialist

Origin: Imo State

Topher (24) Public Relations Analyst

Origin: Lagos State

It was friendship at first sight for this fashion duo, when Sooj interviewed for a job at the PR firm Topher worked at. The two started vining from the jump after Topher complemented his fit.

“We’ve been inseparable since then because we have a whole lot in common.” One sure thing is that they can never fight over a woman because Sooj loves them tall while Topher goes for shorties. Speak of a match made in friendship heaven!

Friendship rollercoaster:

High point: Co-creating a fashion collection and managing successful campaigns together.

Low point: Switching departments at work and a disagreement over a “mid” woman.

Personality playbook:

Topher’s quirks: Obsession with J Cole and his love for short women.

Sooj’s quirks: Taking his time with everything and his laid-back approach to life.

Pet peeves: Topher dislikes Sooj’s slow pace. Sooj can’t deal with Topher’s obsession with the ladies.

Big Brother aspirations:

Topher: To showcase his talents and entertain the audience on a large platform.

Sooj: To take a break from the seriousness of life and have fun while entertaining others.

Quote: “We are so alike and also not so alike in a way.”

Floruish (DJ Flo and Rhuthee)

Relationship: Long-term friends (10 years)

DJ Flo (27) Deejay

Origin: Imo State

Rhuthee (32) Event Planner and Caterer

Origin: Akwa Ibom State

Their decade-strong friendship was forged in a Ghanaian school and cemented by shared experiences.

Friendship rollercoaster:

High point: Graduating together, navigating the challenges of living abroad, and hustling to make it in the real world.

Low point: A year-long silence after a major fight, fuelled by money woes and pride.

Playful sparks and quirks:

DJ Flo’s pet peeve: Rhuthee’s impulsive reactions and stubbornness.

Rhuthee’s gripe: Flora’s calm demeanour and sometimes frustratingly logical approach.

Big Brother ambitions:

DJ Flo: To showcase their fun-loving and chaotic friendship, entertaining the viewers.

Rhuthee: To bring the drama, shake things up, and show their authentic selves.

Quote: “We’re the life of the party, the queens of chaos, and the musketeers ready to take on the Big Brother house!”

Radicals (Michky and Fairme David)

Relationship: Friends

Fairme David (29) Professional Dancer and Content Creator

Origin: Delta State

Michky (24) Gym instructor

Origin: Edo State

Their friendship started after a chance encounter at the gym and was further strengthened by their shared love for ‘Big ikebe’. “We have not known each other for so long but now it seems like we have known each other for decades,” Michky says about his bond with Fairme David.

Relationship rollercoaster:

High point: Creating their Big Brother audition video together, a testament to their bond and shared dreams.

Low point: Supporting each other through the loss of a friend, showcasing their loyalty and empathy.

Personality playbook:

Fairme David’s quirk: Gets upset easily, but is the rational voice in resolving conflicts.

Michky’s pet peeve: Forgets appointments and is a notorious texter-not-a-caller.

Big Brother ambitions:

Fairme David: Seeking fame and a platform to showcase his unique dance style.

Michky: Eager to share his vibrant personality and talent with the world.

Quote: “We’re the gym buddies turned brothers, ready to bring the energy, the dance moves, and the laughs to the Big Brother house!”

Ndi Nne (Nne and Chinwe)

Relationship: Niece and aunt

Mary (22) Entrepreneur

Origin: Anambra State

Chinne (31) Entrepreneur

Origin: Anambra State

The duo’s bond started with Mary’s birth in 2002 and grew stronger when Chinne moved in with Mary’s parents. This arrangement made the two ladies inseparable, sharing every moment of their lives. “My aunt was like a big sister to me. She taught me vital things and we bonded like siblings,” Mary said about their relationship.

Relationship rollercoaster:

High point: Close bond during childhood (Mary) / Sharing a sister-like bond (Chinne)

Low point: Communication breakdown and distance (Mary) / Distance and lack of communication (Chinne).

Personality playbook:

Mary: Independent and reserved

Chinne: Extroverted and sometimes “she dey over-do”

Big Brother ambitions:

Mary: To step out of her comfort zone and embrace challenges.

Chinne: To use the experience to fulfil her lifelong dreams.

Quote: “We understand what is needed to keep viewers glued to their screens”.