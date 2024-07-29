Twin Fashion Flames: Check Out the Hottest Looks from BBNaija S9 Launch

The highly anticipated Big Brother Naija “No Loose Guard” season kicked off last night with an exciting premiere show.

This season’s surprising twist introduces housemates in pairs into the house, promising a thrilling blend of competition, collaboration, and unexpected drama. With 14 pairs – including two sets of twins, a married couple, besties, gym bros, and even a niece and aunt – the dynamics are sure to be explosive.

Big Brother’s house was ablaze with fashion fire as the 28 housemates made their grand entrance. From coordinated couple looks to individual fashion statements, these stylish contenders brought their A-game. Who wore it best? Which duo nailed the fashion challenge? Let’s dive into the fashion highlights from the opening night!

1. ZINWE

2. FLOURISH

3. ACES

4. SHATORIA

5. BETA

6. MBADIWE TWINS

7. NELITA

It was a night of sartorial splendour and Big Brother’s house is already buzzing with its one-of-a-kind energy as housemates embark on their journey to fame and fortune. Are you watching the biggest show on the Continent?

