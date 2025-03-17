Venita Akpofure Talks Childhood, Career & Reality TV on Open Up Podcast with Amanda Dara

Connect with us

BN TV

Venita Akpofure joined Amanda Dara on Open Up Podcast for a conversation about her journey, from childhood to life after Big Brother Naija. She reflected on growing up with her grandparents, moving to the UK at nine, and eventually returning to Nigeria to build a career in the media.

She spoke about working in the UK media before transitioning into the Nigerian entertainment industry, where she had early guidance from industry veterans like Kelechi Amadi-Obi and Clarence Peters. She also opened up about the pressures of being the firstborn in a Nigerian household, the impact of her father’s absence, and how these experiences shaped her strong personality.

Addressing her time on Big Brother Naija, Venita discussed whether the version of her seen on screen was truly who she is. The conversation took an emotional turn as she reflected on personal struggles, leading to a rare moment of vulnerability.

Watch the full conversation below.

