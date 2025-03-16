Connect with us

BN TV Music

Celebrating Life’s Simple Blessings in "Simple Things" by OneHouseMusic, Annatoria & Morgan Williams

BN TV Cuisine

Bell Peppers in a Smoothie? Uzoms Kitchen Shows Why It Works

BN TV

VJ Adams, Endurance & More Take On Tough Challenges on The Kiekie Unscripted Experience

BN TV Music

Gilmore Shares His Heartbreak in Joeboy’s "Taxi Driver"

BN TV Movies & TV

Wedding Drama, An Ex and a Blind Date | The Most Toasted Girl Episode 4

BN TV Music

Nasboi Drops the Visuals for "Could This Be Love (Remix)" Featuring Chike

BN TV Music

Mama Africa at 36: 10 Yemi Alade’s International Collaborations We Can’t Stop Vibing To

BN TV Relationships

Lanre Olusola & Michelle McKinney Hammond Talk On What It Takes to Lure & Hook Your Man

BN TV Music Scoop

10 Yemi Alade Songs That’ll Have You Dancing Like Nobody’s Watching

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

From ‘Love In Every Word’ to ‘Seasoned Love’: 5 Times Omoni Oboli Gave Us Unforgettable Romance

BN TV

Celebrating Life’s Simple Blessings in “Simple Things” by OneHouseMusic, Annatoria & Morgan Williams

Avatar photo

Published

31 mins ago

 on

We know that God is capable of doing incredible things, but sometimes it’s the simple blessings that remind us of His grace. In “Simple Things” by OneHouseMusic, Annatoria, and Morgan Williams, the song focuses on being thankful for the small things we often overlook. It reminds us to appreciate things like the breath in our lungs, the roof over our heads, and the love of a Father.

“I remember all that I have, Like the breath in my lungs, And the roof o’er my head, All of the simple things.”

These lyrics show how easy it is to forget the simple things that fill our lives with peace and joy. “Simple Things” is a reminder that God’s love is in the quiet moments, and those little things are just as important as the big ones.

Listen below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php