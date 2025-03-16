Celebrating Life’s Simple Blessings in “Simple Things” by OneHouseMusic, Annatoria & Morgan Williams

We know that God is capable of doing incredible things, but sometimes it’s the simple blessings that remind us of His grace. In “Simple Things” by OneHouseMusic, Annatoria, and Morgan Williams, the song focuses on being thankful for the small things we often overlook. It reminds us to appreciate things like the breath in our lungs, the roof over our heads, and the love of a Father.

“I remember all that I have, Like the breath in my lungs, And the roof o’er my head, All of the simple things.”

These lyrics show how easy it is to forget the simple things that fill our lives with peace and joy. “Simple Things” is a reminder that God’s love is in the quiet moments, and those little things are just as important as the big ones.

Listen below